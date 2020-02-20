Minnick to perform at First Friday event
GOSHEN — Deanna Minnick is set to perform at Goshen City Church of the Brethren’s First Friday event in March.
A Goshen native, Minnick earned her degrees in sociology and music from Bethel College and has been playing the piano since age 6. Minnick plans to perform inspirational, classical and modern music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 6. In addition, a baked potato bar will be available, as well as numerous choices for toppings and hot chocolate, hot tea, coffee and water.
All are invited to the event.
Middlebury native earns spot on dean's list
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — More than 1,800 students, including one local student, who attend Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester dean's list.
Christian Bach, of Middlebury, was among those honored for academic excellence.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
'Soup for a Cause,' 'Night Out' event is March 13
Nappanee — Coppes Commons' annual soup dinner will return this year to the Upper Room Event Center, 401 E. Market St.
The event will benefit two local nonprofits, Family Christian Development Center and Cornerstone Ministries. Soup for a Cause will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 13. Guests will get all-you-can-eat soup in a variety of flavors, salad, dessert and drinks, as well as a handmade pottery bowl created by NorthWood High School students while supplies last.
This year’s event will be held in tandem with the Night Out event at Coppes Commons in which visitors are encouraged to take advantage of giveaways, store specials and other promotions being held in the first-floor shops of the retail complex. Admission for the Night Out, which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., is free.
Tickets for Soup for a Cause, which cost $15 per person and $5 for children age 5 and younger, can be purchased at the Coppes Commons Offices; Family Christian Development Center, 151 S. Locke St., Nappanee; or online through eventbrite. Call 574-773-0002 for more information or visit coppescommons.com.
Port-A-Pit fundraisers set for Feb. 28-29
GOSHEN — Two Nelson’s Port-A-Pit fundraisers will be Feb. 28-29 to help fund mission trips for His Hands and Feet International.
A fundraiser for the Kenya mission trip will take place in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East., and the fundraiser for the mission trip to Guatemala will be in the parking lot of Eastlake Fitness Club, 201 Chicago Ave.
The events will be held from 11 a.m-6 p.m. or until food is sold out on both days.
Cost is $7.75 for chicken or pork chops, $12.50 for ribs and $4.75 for Pit-Tatoes. Amish fried pies in a variety of flavors will be available for $4 each or three for $11. Credit and debit cards will be accepted.
Reflection on Nature Women's Hike is March 21
GOSHEN — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host a Reflection on Nature Women’s Hike from 8:30 to 11 a.m. March 21.
Participants will spend the morning hiking, reading words of female authors and spending time in the community with other women. Cost is $10 per person and registration is required online by March 20 at www.goshen.edu/merrylea.
