Elkhart milling project to begin Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Street Department recently announced the upcoming dates for road work. Milling will take place on the following days:
The following is a list of road project each day:
May 11: Fulton Ave./Ind. 19 to West Boulevard; Bower Street to Walnut through Pleasant; South Shore Drive/Franklin Street to Cottage Court;
May 12: Union Street/South Shore Drive to Hester Street; Union Street/ Hudson Street to Franklin Street; Hester Street/South Shore Drive to Union Street; Hudson Street/South Shore Drive to Union Street; Hudson Street/Union Street to Fremont Street;
May 13: Thomas Street/Franklin Street to Indiana Avenue; Elliston Avenue/dead end to Indiana Avenue; Flake Street/dead end to Indiana Avenue; and Hill Street/dead end to Indiana Avenue.
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive postponed
INDIANAPOLIS — The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.
The USPS, NALC, as well as other national partners, are fully committed to rescheduling the food drive later in 2020, according to USPS officials. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
Elkhart farmers make $2,500 donation
ELKHART — Local farmers Jean and David Williams recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Church Community Services.
Church Community Services will use the funds to purchase seeds for vegetable plant starts that will be shared with food pantry guests so they can grow their own fresh produce at home and for plants that will be grown in Seed to Feed gardens and harvested for pantry guests unable to grow their own gardens.
“We are so grateful for this grant because it will support our efforts to bring fresh produce to people who would usually find it hard to obtain. Because of COVID-19, we expect to see more people in need of our services than ever this year,” said Chelsea Risser, Seed to Feed Coordinator at Church Community Services.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
To learn how to be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on Aug. 1, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
Annual Joint-Chamber Golf Outing set for June 30
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee and Wakarusa Chambers of Commerce will hold the 17th annual Joint Chamber Golf Outing June 30 with morning and afternoon tee times available at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
Registration forms will be accepted through June 19.
Light breakfast, hot luncheon buffet and snacks will be provided to all registered outing participants courtesy of Dal-Mar Catering, Miller Poultry, and Nelsons.
The outing’s best scores will receive a small cash prize, Chamber officials state in a recent news release. Golfers will also have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets for golfing gear. Along with a putting contest, there will be a longest drive, a longest putt, hole-in-one contests, 1st Source Chip for Charity and bucket holes.
Proceeds from the event enable the chambers to provide college scholarships for area students through the NorthWood Scholarship Foundation and free to the community events throughout the year.
