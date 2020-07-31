Merry Lea to offer dragonfly-focused hike
WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center’s resident naturalist, Jonathon Schramm, will host a guided hike from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 for anyone interested in learning more about wetlands and dragonflies.
Participants will have the opportunity to hike around some of the wetlands at Merry Lea and observe different plants and animals. Long pants, closed-toed shoes, bug spray, and sunscreen are recommended. The cost is $10 per person and registration is required online at https://www.goshen.edu/merrylea/category/event/. Several modifications are in place to make this in-person program a safe place for exploring together, Merry Lea officials stated in a recent news release.
Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or call 260-799-5869.
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Monday, The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St., Elkhart
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
Fresh perishable items and dry goods will be offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged, and are available first come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and pop open vehicles’ trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
Northridge grad earns award for academic excellence
HAMILTON, New York — Camden Koch, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Koch is a graduate of Northridge High School, and is from Middlebury.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
CLUB NEWS
Dunlap Lions Club
Meeting Date: July 23, Fairview Grange
Meeting: This was the first in-person meeting with a meal, since COVID-19 restricted meetings last March. Zoom availability was also provided for those who were not in attendance. The club practiced all of the CDC guidelines in order to be safe.
Presentations: President Lion Joe Foy has chosen the theme for the year to be “Kindness Matters.” In keeping with that, he presented a copper cup, with the Kindness Matters insignia on it, to Lion Marlyn Fast, for being a member for 52 years.
Visiting District Gov. Brian Thomas shared briefly about his theme for District 25-G, “Our Pride is Lions.” He also encouraged attendance at the upcoming District meetings and Banner Night.
Service Project: Six club members participated in the C.R. 26 road clean-up project July 28.
Next Meeting: Aug. 6 at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, at 6:30 p.m. for the meal, 7 p.m. for the program.
For more information: Call 574-875-5963.
