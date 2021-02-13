Merry Lea offering series for preschool families
WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will offer “Tales & Trails,” a new program series for preschoolers and their caregivers beginning Feb. 23. On the last Tuesday of each month, a Merry Lea educator will lead children and their caregivers in a short story before exploring different places around Merry Lea.
The 1 1/2-hour monthly program is designed for children ages 3-5, with younger siblings welcome to join, from 9-10:30 a.m. The first Tales & Trails program will take place Feb. 23 at the Learning Center building, 2388 S. 500 West, Albion. This program is free and registration is not required.
Participants should be prepared for the weather and dress to be outside for part of the program time. After reading a book together, children and adults will hike along Merry Lea’s trails, engaging in hands-on activities along the way.
Merry Lea has implemented several protocols to protect everyone’s health during the program time. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants, including children ages 3 and older, are required to wear face masks for the duration of the program. They also ask that family groups and staff maintain 6 feet of distance at all times. Attendees should self-screen before arrival and stay home if feeling ill or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
More information about the program can be found on Goshen College’s website at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/2021/02/tales-and-trails/.
Forest bathing walk is Feb. 27
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Parks is offering people the chance to relax through “forest bathing” Feb. 27 at Maple Wood Nature Center, starting at 4 p.m.
According to information provided by the park department, “This is an intentionally quiet, slow stroll through the woods to awaken the senses and lower stress levels.”
The walk will be approximately one hour long. The group will practice some listening and breathing exercises that can be used anytime.
Due to the silent nature of forest bathing, this program is not recommended for children younger than 10. Space is limited to 25 walkers. Face masks are needed when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained from strangers. Also, dress for cold weather. Registration is required.
To register, contact Leslie Arnold at 260-463-4022, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. 100 South, LaGrange.
Dr. Hanna expands practice
LAGRANGE — A physician is expanding his practice locations to include Parkview Physicians Group — Family Medicine in LaGrange.
Dr. Milad Hanna joined PPG — Family Medicine in 2019 and has been seeing patients at the Shipshewana PPG office. His LaGrange office is located inside Parkview LaGrange Hospital, and he is accepting new patients in both LaGrange and Shipshewana.
Dr. Hanna is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, the Christian Medical and Dental Association and the Mennonite Health Fellowship. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
Dr. Hanna received his medical degree from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt, and completed his internship and residency training at In His Image Family Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He previously served as a clinical assistant professor in the department of family and community medicine at Michigan State University. In 2017, Dr. Hanna received the State of Michigan Governor’s Award of Excellence for improving heart health at the Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, Michigan
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hanna, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
