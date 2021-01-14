Mayor to host virtual MLK event
ELKHART — Table of Brotherhood: MLK Day will be offered virtually by Mayor Rod Roberson at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
The event will be livestreamed from River Oaks Community Church and River Oaks in Elkhart Facebook Pages. Roberson, along with Pastor Scott Mathews and key community leaders, will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In addition to the discussion, a clip from the “I have a dream” speech will be played.
Museums offer free admission to celebrate MLK
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum will offer free admission to their museums Monday in honor of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the Studebaker National Museum, visitors can step back in time to the golden age of automobiles. Museum officials stated in a news release that exhibits on view include "South Bend: Then and Now, Part III" and "Disco Decade Rides: Cars of the 1970s."
The History Museum’s exhibits include "World Famous: The Olivers" and the "American Dream," "Votes for Women," "Ticket to Run: Campaigns in History," and "Full Circle: Shakespearean Culture at Notre Dame." Visitors can also explore the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, immortalized in the film "A League of Their Own."
Tours of the Oliver Mansion are limited, and the museums’ children’s areas remain closed because of CDC guidelines for social distancing.
In accordance with the St. Joseph County Ordinance, all guests are required to wear masks while visiting the museums.
For information, call 574-235-9664 or 574-235-9714 or visit historymuseumSB.org or studebakermuseum.org
Weirick elected to IACC District office
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick was re-elected vice president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners Northeast District during the annual district meeting recently.
Her peers selected her to represent them for a second year, according to a news release from IACC officials.
“Weirick will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government,” Huntington County Commissioner Tom Wall said.
Weirick will represent the elected county commissioners in the northeast district of the state, which includes Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The IACC is represented by six districts in the state. Weirick will serve on the IACC’s board of directors, which determines policies and legislative goals for the association.
Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty was elected NE District President during the meeting as well. The district meeting also included discussion on current issues pertaining to county government in the Northeast District.
The elections were held during the IACC’s 2020 annual Northeast District Meeting.
