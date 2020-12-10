Mayor, Knights of Columbus to give holiday gifts
ELKHART — The Council on Aging is set to host its largest giving event of the season Saturday by handing out gift cards and goodie bags from community figures to those who need it most.
Council on Aging’s parking lot will turn into a drive-through for its clients who need a little extra cheer during this difficult time. Between 8 and 10 a.m., Knights of Columbus members will be handing out 75 gift cards.
In previous years, the program was a multi-organization food box event, but has since adjusted for COVID-19 and has chosen COA clients to be the sole recipients of gift cards aimed to help seniors with their more specific needs.
From 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson will be handing out Martin’s gift cards and volunteer-assembled goodie bags filled with health and safety supplies including hand sanitizer, a mask and more.
Caucus set to choose replacement for Stutzman
GOSHEN — Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer officially called a caucus of eligible precinct committee members to fill the upcoming vacancy in the office of House District 49. The seat is held by Rep. Christy Stutzman, whose resignation from the Indiana House will be effective Monday.
The caucus will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW, 1201 W. Pike St. The individual selected at the caucus will fill the remainder of Stutzman’s term, according to a news release from Hupfer.
The Elkhart County Health Department approved the Indiana Republican Party’s submitted plan to safely hold the caucus, and the caucus will follow all guidelines established by the local health department — including social distancing, increased sanitation, COVID-19 screening, requiring face coverings and other mitigating efforts.
“Going into the 2021 session, it’s critical that Hoosiers in Elkhart County have a strong voice in the legislature representing them,” Hupfer said in the news release. “We’re committed to holding this caucus to elect the next state representative for this district, and electing them safely.”
Individuals interested in running in the caucus should contact the Indiana Republican Party Secretary at dzagone@indiana.gop to ensure they file the proper forms prior to the deadline, which is 72 hours prior to the vote.
A Facebook Live stream will be available at www.facebook.com/indgop for anyone who wishes to watch the caucus live.
Maple Leaf Farms donates 25 tons of poultry
LEESBURG — Throughout the year, Maple Leaf Farms donated more than 25 tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries in an effort to help hunger-relief organizations serve a continuous need in the state.
In addition to donating food to local charities such as the Milford Food Bank, Maple Leaf Farms also made direct contributions to charities feeding frontline workers who were working tirelessly to combat the pandemic and food industry staff furloughed due to various stay-at-home orders, according to a recent news release.
“The charities we work with have taught us that food, particularly meat and poultry, is always a great need,” said Zach Tucker, who serves as philanthropy chair for the Tucker Family Council, which guides the company’s charitable giving programs.
Most recently, Maple Leaf Farms partnered with the Kosciusko County Farm Bureau to make a matching donation to Combined Community Services. In total, the organizations provided more than 5,000 portions of high-quality poultry products, helping to fill Combined Community Services’ new walk-in freezer.
