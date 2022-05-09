School board to meet
GOSHEN — The Board of Directors of Goshen Community Schools, School Bldg. Corp. One, shall convene Wednesday, at 8 a.m. at the GSC Administration building at 613 E. Purl Street.
The meeting will be to consider the approval and adoption of documents, whereby the south portion of the campus of Goshen Junior High School (formerly known as Goshen Middle School) may be released from the mortgage lien of the Trust Indenture and First Supplemental Trust Indenture. This will be to secure the Building Corporation’s Series 2019 and Series 2020 bonds and thereafter be reconveyed by GCS School Bldg. Corp. One to Goshen Community Schools, according to a news release.
Cycle track to be installed
GOSHEN — The city of Goshen will reconfigure Lincoln Avenue for the next several months to test the city’s first-ever cycle track.
This temporary track will provide a safe connection in the city’s bicycle network and facilitate better pedestrian movement, according to a news release.
The city will install a demonstration Cycle Track lane along the south side of Lincoln Avenue between 5th and 8th streets in early May, with the plan for the lane to remain over a period of several months as a trial to determine if a permanent cycle track can be installed in the future.
In addition to the added lane, which will function as a two-way route for cyclists, Lincoln Avenue will be reduced to two driving lanes, accommodating for parking lanes on both sides of the road and a center turn lane. The plan for lane reductions is based on a study of traffic volumes in the area, which indicates the change will have minimal impact on traffic flow, the release added.
More information, including updates, diagrams and illustrations of the project can be found at goshenindiana.org/cycletrack. For any questions, residents can contact the Engineering Department at 534-2201 or via email at engineering@goshencity.com.
Mom’s Day in at library
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St., will host “Mother’s Day in” today from 4 to 5:30 p.m., where guests can create a special stained glass butterfly out of paper to hang on a window.
The library has also been been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments,” according to a news release.
To learn more about other upcoming library events visit www.ligonier.lib.in.us.
Global Big Day set for Saturday
LAGRANGE — Global Big Day will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at Maple Wood Nature Center at 4550 E 100 S.
Participants can help count birds that come to the feeders at the park, in celebration of World Migratory Bird Day. Participants are welcome to stay as long as they like.
COVID event assists residents
ELKHART – At it’s April 30 vaccine and testing drive-thru clinic, The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, provided services to dozens of area residents.
NIHHC volunteers and staff from IDOH, Heart City Health, and NIHHC provided 47 vaccines and 11 tests to the community in four hours, according to a news release. Four first doses, six second doses, 29 boosters, and eight pediatric doses were administered. NIHHC also distributed hand sanitizers, N95 masks, and 40 COVID-19 home testing kits, responding to the lack of rapid tests available in the area.
To learn more about their efforts visit www.nihhc.com.
