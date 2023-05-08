Mental health class available
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater Education Department will offer Youth Mental Health First Aid certification June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registration must close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a news release stated. An early intervention public education program, this class is designed to teach how to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health challenges in children and adolescence ages 12 -8, a news release stated. This certification is provided by the Elkhart County Health Department, and through the support of NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness. The content of this workshop is very similar to an Adult Mental Health First Aid certification.
Participants must be 18 years or older to register for this certification. There is a $25 registration fee, and lunch will be provided to participants. Participants must be able to complete a two hour self-paced online course before the in-person training June 3.
There are only twenty-four spots available for this certification course, so should spots fill, a wait-list will be created on a first-come, first-served basis, ther release added.
The Goshen Theater is located at 216 S. Main St.
For more information, contact GTDC@GoshenTheater.org or 574-312-3701 or visit goshentheater.com. It is highly recommended that anyone wishing to participate in the upcoming Theatrical Intimacy Education: Best Practices workshop July 22 also participate in the YMHFA certification course, but it is not required.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Cafeteria, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, a news release stated.
Merit board to meet Thursday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Building A: Large Patrol Training Room, 26861 C.R. 26, a news release stated.
EPD to host community events
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department will be hosting an number of upcoming community events.
The Elkhart Police 5K-9 Run and 1 Mile Walk will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1 Blazer Blvd. Entry fee for the race, which includes refreshments and T-shirt, is $25. Opt out of a T-shirt for a $15 discount. Kids 5 and younger race free. Sign up at runsignup.com.
The public is invited to attend the Peace Officers Memorial Service May 17, in honor of all police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, and the location will be Kardzhali Park, Nibco Pkwy, with the inclement weather location being the Marion Street Parking Garage, behind the police station.
Now in its ninth year, Dunkin’s Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $118,000 dollars for Special Olympics Indiana. On May 19, from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations, including 335 C.R. 6 East, representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana will be collecting money that goes directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes across the state. This event is a collaboration between Dunkin’, Special Olympics Indiana, and local law enforcement partners statewide to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes.
National Police Week is May 14-20. To learn more about EPD programs, visit elkhartpolice.org.