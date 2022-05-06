Council meeting location changed
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council has moved its May 11 finance meeting from its normal location at the Elkhart County Administration Building, located at 117 N. Second St., Goshen, to the Elkhart County Community Corrections Building, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen. The meeting will take place at its regularly scheduled time of noon, according to a news release.
MACOG Board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time on macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Those with public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda can contact MACOG prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com.
Members of the public are invited to attend the May 11 meeting by joining in person at the St. Joseph County Council Chambers, 4th Floor, or joining live on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/ThvnnhjKcbs. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream.
Two 5K events set for May
ELKHART — The Girls on the Run Michiana 5Ks, presented by The South Bend Clinic, will host two regional 5Ks this month.
The Elkhart 5K event will be May 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd., and the South Bend 5K event will be May 21 at Potawatomi Park, 2105 E. Mishawaka Ave., according to a news release.
Participation in the 5K event on either May 14 or May 21 is open to the public and all proceeds from each event will benefit Girls on the Run Michiana. The courses will be well marked with arrows and volunteers to guide you along the way.
More than 1,500 participants combined are expected at both 5K events, including program participants, their family and friends and community members.
Registration cost is $25 for ages 13 through adult and $15 for ages 12 and under. Online registration closes two days prior to each 5K event.
Packet pick up for Elkhart will be Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church and the morning of the 5K. Packet pick up for South Bend will be May 20 at Chris Wilson Pavilion in Potawatomi Park and the morning of the 5K. Both 5K events will begin at 9:30 a.m.; an early arrival is suggested.
For more information about both events, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunmichiana.org/Our-5Ks.
Girls on the Run Michiana serves Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
County Council to meet
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday, at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
The council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency, county officials stated in a press release.
School boards to meet Tuesday
• The Wawasee Community School Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday.
This meeting will be take place at Syracuse Elementary, 12799 N. Kern Road, Syracuse, in the Gymnasium, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
• The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Board Conference Room of the corporation office, 5050 N. U.S. 33, Ligonier, according to a news release.
Library to host upcoming events
WAKARUSA — Families are invited to the Wakarusa Library, Thursday, 124 N. Elkhart St., at 6:30 p.m. for “A Royal Night Out.” Princess and/or Prince Charmings will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Princess Jordyn of Booklandia. Costumes are encouraged but not required, and free tiaras and crowns will be available that evening. Registration is required.
Summer Reading program registration begins May 25 at 9 a.m., and is open to people of all ages.
“Little Red Riding Hood” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
