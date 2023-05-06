Policy board meeting Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Th agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda can be directed to macogdir@macog.com ahead of time as well.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at Mishawaka City Hall, second floor or at www.youtube.com/live/Qmxer5s6tDk?feature=share. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the livestream, a news release stated.
School board to meet Tuesday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will host a building tour at 6:30 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday West Noble Middle School, 5194 U.S. 33.
The board meeting will be followed by an executive session, a news release stated.
VFW to host craft sale
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting a Spring Craft Sale May 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch will be available, a news release stated. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100059037495751.
Contest winner to be announced
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-District 2, has announced that a reception for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. today at South Bend International Airport, 4477 Progress Drive.
“At the reception, Congressman Yakym will announce the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Indiana’s Second District as well as the runner-up finishers,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Golf classic set for Monday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart Education Foundation Golf Classic will take place Monday
There will be a 10 a.m. setup, or earlier by appointment, with play starting at noon and awards at 5 p.m.
The event will take place at Elcona Country Club, 56784 C.R. 21, to raise money for Elkhart Education Foundation, which works to provide support to the students and teachers within Elkhart Community Schools.
To learn more, visit elkharteducationfoundation.com.
Comic conventions set for May 13
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will take place May 13 at the Comfort Suites located 52939 U.S. 933, the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31, just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80/I-90) at exit 77.
The convention is open to public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free. Dealers have a variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale.
To learn more, contact Alan at 309-657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the County County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated. It can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
Agenda items include receipt of proposals for landfill gas recovery project, a request for approval to advertise for the 2023 paving program, a request for approval of 123 E. Hively Ave. permit for fence encroachment, an additional appropriation request from General Fund in the amount of $160,000 for Lincoln Center Elevator and others.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in Room A at the County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road.