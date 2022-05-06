Benefit supper set for May 21
TOPEKA — A benefit supper for the Galilean Children’s Home will take place at the Topeka Fire Department, 180 Crossfire Drive, May 21.
Supper will be served with all-you-can-eat Woodside BBQ, boneless chicken thighs, Silver Rocket beans, salad and desert, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
Carry-outs are available, and there will also be a bake sale.
Museum gets new donation
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., announced the addition of a 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton with dual side-mount tires to its growing collection of automobiles. It is from the private collection of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Stanbury of Bath, New York, and donated by their daughter and son-in-law John and Jeanette Collins and Museum Acquisition Fund.
The 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton is currently on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For visiting information please visit automobilemuseum.org.
Pageant set for tonight
GOSHEN — Tonight at 6 p.m. the Goshen Theater Twisted britches Boutique is putting on a pageant for ages 6 to 11 to celebrate First Fridays.
“Twisted britches boutique is inviting young people to come out and show off their personality in our very first pageant,” according to a news release. “Our vision is to promote and empower children to develop the confidence they need to be their very best selves. Our goal is to inspire and motivate young people to enhance their skills in communication and be a positive role model for those around them.”
Tickets to get in watch the pageant will be available at the door for a $5 donation.
Merit Commission to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Merit Commission will meet Monday, first in executive session to discuss the status of an employee. This will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers, 229 S. Second St., Elkhart.
That will be immediately followed by the regular meeting of the commission, according to a news release.
Registration open for summer programs
GOSHEN — Registration is now open for Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County programs at the Clubhouses in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee, the KidsCare site at Concord South Side Elementary School or Camp Koda.
Summer at the Club is offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with early bird options as early as 6 a.m.
Summer programs are open to youth in grades 1-12. There is a one-time fee to attend and a weekly fee for early bird options. Lunch and afternoon snacks are included (breakfast for early birds). There is a weekly charge with morning and afternoon snacks and lunch provided.
KidsCare services are available 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s open for kids ages 5 through 12 with hands-on activities in the arts, athletics, games and more. There are weekly fees, with breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks provided.
More information on all the options is available at www.greatfutures.club.
Baugo trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Monday.
This will be followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m., according to a news release. Both will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West.
