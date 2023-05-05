Meeks to be honored today
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in LaGrange County in honor and remembrance of former State Senator Robert L. Meeks, who died April 26.
Meeks was elected in 1988 to the Indiana State Senate for District 13 and served until his retirement in 2008.
Flags should be flown at half-staff in LaGrange County from sunrise until sunset today. Businesses and residents in LaGrange County are asked to lower their flags as well.
Museum to host presentation
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., will be presenting “History Detective: The Bracero Program” May 11 at 7 p.m. and a virtual encore May 12 at 1 p.m.
Advance registration is required to attend the virtual program, and people can register by visiting elkhartcountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.
“The Bracero program was a federal program that began during World War II to address work shortages,” a news release stated. “The United States and Mexico entered in agreements to send workers from Mexico to the United States to work on farms throughout the country. The program would expand into the industrial sector and lasted until 1964. In total, the Bracero program brought over 4 million workers to the United States.”
The presentation will connect this national program to the establishment of Elkhart County’s Latino community.
“The first generation of the community is tied to workers that came to this area year after year as part of the Bracero program,” Curator of Education Patrick McGuire added in the release. “Becoming comfortable with the region, some workers decided to stay, and the community grew until today people that identify as being Hispanic or Latino make up about 20% of the population of Elkhart County.”
County council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Pre-agenda meeting set for today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission Pre-Agenda meeting will take place in-person and via Webex today at 9 a.m. at the Annex Building Large Conference Room, 201 S. Second St.
To join with Webex, go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m291343640463cb7f32e2a7803e923c43 enter 2308 434 2686 as the event number and “PRERDC5” as the event password.
• To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001, enter 2308 434 2686##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Corporation meeting set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Aurora Capital Development Corporation will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed online at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m2b76cae3fdf1fb3e8d1d24976a5ee57d. The meeting number (access code) is 2304 218 9954 and the meeting password is ACDC5.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 58703 C.R. 3 South.
There will be no executive session. This is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Spouts Kids Club runs through October
GOSHEN — The Goshen Farmers Market will be offering Sprouts Kids Club every Tuesday through October, from 3 to 7 p.m.
School-age kids can participate in and receive free tokens to spend on fresh produce from local farmers at the market. On the second Tuesday of those months, Goshen Health offers fun activities to help Sprouts Kids learn about nutrition and physical activity and earn an additional token to spend at the market.
For more information call 574-364-2496.