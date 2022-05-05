Library to host May events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will host the following upcoming events:
Ben Snyder will teach people some ways to increase their overall happiness from 1-2 p.m. May 11 in the downstairs meeting room. During the presentation, Snyder will share the resources developed by Humana, where he is a Medicare sales agent. Light snacks and giveaways will be provided during this program.
The Decluttering Support Group invites anyone who wants to talk about their relationship with things to a meeting at noon May 12 in the downstairs meeting room. Judy DeLury will share her recent experience liquidating an estate.
This session will also include information about making digital connections on Facebook and local online auctions. The group offers a nonjudgmental space and is confidential. The doors close shortly after the start time.
Time remains to sign up for Syracuse Public Library’s “My Voyage Begins” 2022 adult reading challenge. The Syracuse Public Library will give away prizes to those who enter the reading challenge. This year SPL has a 15 book-goal minimum.
The library’s mahjong group is excited to have the 2022 official standard hands and rules in from the National Mah Jongg League Inc. Mahjong meets at 1 p.m. every Monday through May in the downstairs meeting room. Plays of all skill levels are welcome to join the fun.
In June, the group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to noon each Monday.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us or contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us or Katie Moran at kmoran@syracuse.lib.in.us, or call the library at 574-457-3022.
Alumni banquet set for June 11
MILFORD — The Milford High School 97th Alumni Association Banquet will be held take place June 11, at the Milford School cafeteria, 611 W. Emeline St., with the classes of 1952 and 1962 to be honored at this year’s alumni gathering.
Becky (Brown) Alles, Van Buren Township Trustee and Milford Cemetery Sexton will serve as master of ceremonies, according to a news release.
In addition to graduates, people who have attended Milford Schools at any time are invited. Faculty serving during the Milford High School years, friends, parents and family members are also welcome to attend.
There will be a social hour starting at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the evening’s programs will start at 7 p.m.
Reservations are $13 and are required prior to June 4. Checks should be made out to Milford High School Alumni Association. Mail reservations to Mary Duncan, Milford High School Alumni Association, 118 E. Mock Rd., Milford, IN 46542. Duncan can be reached at 574-658-9537.
Space will be reserved for any class wishing to sit together, but the reunion committee needs to know in advance in order to reserve table space.
Additional information about the banquet can be obtained from Duncan or Margie Brooks 574-658-4640.
Golf outing set for June 15
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee and Wakarusa Chambers of Commerce will be hosting the 19th annual Joint-Chamber Golf Outing June 15.
The event will take place at McCormick Creek Golf Course, 1300 N Oakland Ave., Nappanee, according to a news release. Registration forms will be accepted through June 3. Morning and afternoon tee times are available.
Net proceeds from this event enable the Chamber’s to provide college scholarships for area students through the NorthWood Scholarship Foundation.
For more information, contact the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce at Darla@NappaneeChamber.com or 574-773-7812 or the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce at Chamber@WakarusaChamber.com or 574-862-4344.
Hernandez wins Spirit Award
NORTH MANCHESTER — Daisy Hernandez of Warsaw was awarded the Spirt Award by the Harry H. Henney, Class of ‘35, and Jeanette Henney Department of Education at Manchester University.
Hernandez is majoring in Early Childhood & Elementary Education.
