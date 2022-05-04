Fashion Show at 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — All seamstresses are invited to enter the 2022 Open Class Fashion Show, which is a part of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The deadline for entering is July 1. The fashion show has age divisions and categories for clothing.
Judging is based on the contestant — appearance, posture, poise and grooming; the garment on the contestant — becomingness, fit, style, texture, fabric, effect of undergarments and accessories; and the constructed article — fabric and trimmings, workmanship, related values and the quality of work as it contributes to the overall look as it is modeled.
The fashion show judging is July 14, at 7 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen. The public show will be a part of the “Open House” July 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded.
The rules and regulations and entry form are available at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, just inside Gate 2 at 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen, or visit https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html.
Girls on the Run to host 5K events
SOUTH BEND — The Girls on the Run Michiana 5Ks, presented by The South Bend Clinic, will host two regional 5Ks in 2022.
The Elkhart 5K event will be May 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd. The South Bend 5K event will be May 21 at Potawatomi Park, 2105 E. Mishawaka Ave.
During the eight-week program, girls in third through eighth grades, participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event, according to a news release. Girls on the Run Michiana serves Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.
Participation in the 5K event on either May 14 or May 21 is open to the public and all proceeds from each event will benefit Girls on the Run Michiana. Both 5K courses offer scenic loops with tree-shaded areas and curvy streets through a residential neighborhood. The courses will be well marked with arrows and with plenty of volunteers to guide you along the way.
Registration cost is $25 for girls ages 13 through adult and $15 for ages 12 and younger. Online registration closes two days prior to each 5K event.
Packet pick up for Elkhart will be May 13 at Trinity United Methodist Church and the morning of the 5K. Packet pick up for South Bend will be May 20 at Chris Wilson Pavilion in Potawatomi Park and the morning of the 5K. Both 5K events will begin at 9:30 a.m.; an early arrival is suggested.
For more information about both events, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunmichiana.org/Our-5Ks.
Vaping awareness event set for May 17
NAPPANEE — Wa-Nee Schools will be hosting nationally recognized speaker Robb Holladay at the NorthWood High School auditorium, 2101 N. Main St., May 17 at 6 p.m.
Holladay will be providing a free presentation to families regarding the dangers of vaping, according to a news release. All are welcome to attend.
Library honoring health week
MILFORD — May 9-14 is National Women’s Health Week and for those interested in learning more and taking control of their health, the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., offers several health and wellness books and eBooks.
For those who use online resources, MPL also offers several digital resources on women’s health. Library users can access Women’s Health magazine through the free Libby app or online with Indiana Digital Library. To access these and any other online resources, visit our website at https://milford.lib.in.us.
There are also resources available from the National Office on Women’s Health online at womenshealth.gov/nwhw.
