Free program health set
BRISTOL — The public is invited to a free educational program on “The Brain & Social Connections” at 1 p.m. June 21.
In information provided by Purdue Extension, “Research shows that humans are hard-wired to have connections, but we have the most complex ways of demonstrating social behavior. The brain plays an important part in how we come together and do activities we wouldn’t normally do on our own. As time goes on, we begin to see the cognitive impact social connections have on our brain. Learn how to stay socially active in your community and what activities provide the greatest connection to others.”
The program will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program will take place at Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Bristol Public Library at 574-848-7458. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call Emily at 574-533-0554 by June 7.
Free K-12 summer travel program returns
ELKHART — The South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) and the Interurban Trolley recently announced the free K-12 summer travel program will return this year. The program provides unlimited travel for K-12 students during June, July and August.
To be eligible for free travel on any Transpo or Interurban Trolley fixed routes, K-12 students just need to show their valid student identification card each time they board a bus. For homeschooled students or those who attend a school that does not issue an ID card, contact Transpo’s office at 574-232-9901 or visit the Transpo Information Booth at South Street Station to receive a pass.
For the latest information and places to travel on Transpo and the Interurban Trolley this summer, follow SBTranspo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and the Interurban Trolley on Facebook.
AFD to host fish fry
ALBION — The Albion Fire Department’s annual all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin fry, a mainstay of Albion’s Chain O’ Lakes Festival, continues this year at the fire station. The fundraiser will take place June 7 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 210 Fire Station Drive, on the east side of town.
The price for adults is $12, and for children ages 6-12 the cost is $8. Proceeds will go toward the AFD emergency equipment and training fund.
Lemonade stands come with change
ELKHART — Youth can be their own boss and launch their own small business — a lemonade stand — this summer. Through Lemonade Day’s entrepreneurial and experiential program, kids in Elkhart County can earn their own money, learn valuable skills that equip them for life, and contribute to a cause that matters to them. This Saturday is Lemonade Day in Elkhart County.
Parents, teachers, family members and youth mentors are invited to register children to participate in this free program that teaches entrepreneurship. To register, visit: https://jalemonade.org/lemonade-day.
On Saturday, young business owners will set up their lemonade stands in public spaces to sell some lemonade and maximize their sales opportunities.
Local “Sweet Spots” have offered to sponsor a Lemonade stand on Saturday. Sweet Spots include: Golden Bear Bikes, Elkhart Parks, Ruthmere Museum, Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Shirley’s Popcorn, Joyfully Said / The Mill, Centier Bank, The Barns at Nappanee, Coppes Commons, The United Village, Goshen Farmers Market, Congdon Park – Bristol, Bristol Library, Interra Credit Union – Middlebury, New Paris and Goshen.
For a full list of Lemonade Day stands to visit, go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JALemonadeDayElkhartCounty/
Kids who participate in Lemonade Day are taught how to set goals, develop a business plan, be creative through marketing, and put their plan in action to achieve their dreams. They are encouraged to spend some of their hard-earned money on themselves; save some and open a bank account and share some with a charity.
For more information about Lemonade Day or how to get involved, visit: https://lemonadeday.org/elkhart-county. For those who cannot participate June 3 kids can register online and host their Lemonade stand later in the summer when their mentor can help them through the program.