Tickets still available for veterans event
GOSHEN — Today is the deadline for to purchase tickets for “Remember… A Community Event to Benefit Local Veterans,” which will take place Saturday.
A very limited number of tickets will be available at the door, according to a news release. The event will be begin at 5 p.m. at the Goshen VFW Post No. 985, 1201 W. Pike St.
This is FreedomSystem’s fourth annual event to bring awareness of military veteran programs in the area. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Freedom System’s new program for veterans and their families, FSO Mountain Bike Association.
The evening will include dinner with music provided by Sam Brown, followed by local band Just Cause. This year’s keynote speaker will be Casey Hendrickson, best known as Michiana’s News Talk Radio Show Host and US Army Veteran.
At 8 p.m. there will be general admission for the auctions and band. On the auction block will be many items that people will want and use: a mountain bike, a quilt, signage, and more, the release added.
Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple or $200 for a table of 8. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://freedomsystem.org/remember
Sponsors for the event san e95.3 MNC and Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Other sponsorships are available, contact Sarah at sarah@freedomsystem.org for more information on sponsorships.
Day Camp spots still available
WOLCOTTVILLE — LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation still has openings available for Summer Day Camp.
Nature Bound Camps, for the weeks of July 11-15 and July 25-29, have spots available for children going into grades 1-6, according to a news release.
Campers meet daily at Dallas Lake Park, 0505 W. 700 S., Wolcottville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost per child is $50.
Please contact the Parks Office for more information or to register at 260-854-2225 or email lagrangecountyparks@yahoo.com. Office hours are Monday though Friday 8 a.m. to 12 pm and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ruthmere to host Wednesday talk
ELKHART — Cathy Ellsworth, Ruthmere volunteer, will present a Gallery Talk on Haberdashery Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“Haberdashery” is defined as men’s clothing and accessories, or a shop that sells these goods, according to a news release. Take part to learn some of the history behind haberdashery.
This talk will take place at the Havilah Beardsley House at 102 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Register online at Ruthmere.org.
Town council meeting Thursday
BRISTOL — On Thursday The Town of Bristol will host a Town Council Regular meeting in-person in the Council Chambers, found the Bristol Municipal Complex located at 303 E Vistula, Bristol, or via the scheduled Zoom meeting.
To join the Zoom meeting got to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84708259453?pwd=MVExUU0yZUo5OVlHOUx1ejNBcmV3Zz09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 847 0825 9453 and the passcode is 307109.