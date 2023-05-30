IDEM notice includes Elkhart County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for today across much of Indiana, including Elkhart County.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits, such as driving less, carpooling, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible and combining errands into one trip, a news release stated.
“Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high,” the release added. “Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.”
IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.
IDEM issued a similar AQAD for other parts of Indiana, not including Elkhart County, for Monday.
IDEM implements federal and state regulations regarding the environment. Through compliance assistance, incentive programs and educational outreach, the agency encourages and aids businesses and citizens in protecting Hoosiers and the environment.
To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.
School board to meet June 8
GOSHEN — The Fairfield School Board will be meeting June 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Millersburg Elementary-Middle School, 203 E. Main St.
This will not be not an executive session but will be run like a normal board meeting, a news release stated.
An executive session of the board will take place immediately following the board meeting at schools administration office.
Vacation Bible School set for June
GOSHEN — The 2023 Vacation Bible School will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 12-16 at People’s Bible Church, 68074 U.S. 33.
This year’s theme will be “Jesus: My Savior & Friend.” The school is designed for children ages 5 to 12 years. Pre-registration not required and there is no cost to attend.
For more information about the program, call the church at 574-642-3884 or visit peoplesbiblechurch.com.
Garden tour set for June 7
BRISTOL — A Seed to Feed Garden Tour will take place at the Bristol Community Garden at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 501 E. St. Joseph St., just southeast of the Bristol Fire Department.
“This inspirational garden is dedicated to supporting the local community with fresh food and education,” a news release stated.
The event is free. RSVP is requested to steven.m.shantz@gmail.com.
Fish fry set for June 7
ALBION — The Albion Fire Department’s annual all you can eat fish and tenderloin fry, continues this year.
The fund raiser is June 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 210 Fire Station Drive, on the east side of town.
The price for adults is $12, and for children 6-12 $8. Proceeds will go toward the AFD emergency equipment and training fund.
ISP service set for Wednesday
BREMEN — The annual Indiana State Police Memorial Service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will take place at the ISP Bremen Post, 1425 Miami Trail, a news release stated.
“The purpose of the ceremony will be to honor the ISP employees who have given their lives in the service of the citizens of Indiana,” the release added.
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/isp.