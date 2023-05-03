Fish fry event set for May 13
GOSHEN — On May 13, West Goshen Church, 1200 Berkey Ave., will host its annual Dan’s Fish Fry event. This is a carry-out only event and will run from 4 to 7 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to Hope Force Emergency Housing, designed to provide housing for those who lost their homes because of the recent earthquakes in Turkey.
The cost for the dinner and chips is $11. To learn more, visit www.hopeforce.org.
Common council retreat canceled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council retreat scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
City bike ride set for Friday
GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is inviting the public to a bike ride Friday at 4:30 p.m., in honor of National Bike Month.
The ride will begin on the parking lot east of City Hall, 202 S. Fifth St. Participants will be led down several blocks around downtown before returning back to City Hall.
The ride is free, open to residents of all ages and no advanced registration is necessary.
After the ride, May’s First Fridays event will include live music with Goshen elementary school choirs followed by live bands. In addition, win a free tree sapling giveaway to the first 100 people.
To learn more about National Bike Month, visit https://bikeleague.org/events/bike-month.
Yakym to speak at Memorial Day event
NEW PARIS — Hosted by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce and the New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12, the annual New Paris Community Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will take place May 28.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Main and Market streets and will proceed to the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery, a news release stated. Any participants who wish to be in the parade are invited. The New Paris Lions Club will be providing a parade float for any veterans who wish to ride and participate in this year’s parade.
The ceremony will begin at about 2:15 p.m. at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery.
This year’s ceremony will feature a keynote address by Rep. Rudy Yakym III, U.S. House Representative, Indiana District 2. New Paris Boy Scouts Troop 12 will present and raise the colors. The Goshen Veterans Honor Guard to provide rifle salute. A flyover is planned, weather permitting.
A community ice cream social will take place immediately following the ceremony at the Sunnyside Park pavilion, with sugar-free, gluten-free, and nut-free cookies and ice cream options available.
In case of severe weather, the parade will be canceled and the ceremony will be moved to Grace Bible Baptist Church.
Fashion show set for 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — All seamstresses are invited to enter the 2023 Open Class Fashion Show, which is a part of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The deadline for entering is July 1, a news release stated. The fashion show has age divisions and categories for clothing.
Judging is based on the contestant; appearance, posture, poise and grooming, and the garment on the contestant; becomingness, fit, style, texture, fabric, effect of undergarments, and accessories; and the constructed article; fabric and trimmings, workmanship, related values, and the quality of work as it contributes to the overall look as it is modeled. The judging is July 13 at 7 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen. The public show will be a part of the Open House July 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded.
All interested seamstresses are invited to participate. The rules and regulations and entry form are available at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office on the fairgrounds, just inside Gate 2, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen. Download the form online at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html.