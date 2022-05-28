Emergency meeting for council Tuesday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will host and emergency meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Milford Town Hall Meeting Room, 121 N. Main St.
The lightning strike of equipment at the wastewater treatment plant will be on the agenda, according to a news release.
BBB issues scam warning
FORT WAYNE — The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana has issued a warning to consumers about a reported text message scam.
The scammer poses as a lottery winner named Manuel Franco. He claims to have won a $768 million Powerball Jackpot and is donating to 200 random individuals. These text messages request that the victim reach out to the winner’s agent and provide an alternate phone number to contact.
If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, please report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Goshen brush pickup to start Tuesday
GOSHEN — Brush pickup begins Tuesday for the city of Goshen.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush, according to a news release. Residents are asked to place brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day in the morning at 7 a.m.
Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
The next summer brush pick up weeks will begin on the following days:
• June 27
• July 25
• Aug. 29
• Sept. 26 — last brush pickup of the year
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, go to goshenindiana.org/street-department.
Fish Fest set for June 4
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart along with various partners will be hosting the Elkhart Family Fish Fest in Downtown Elkhart June 4.
This free, family friendly event coincides with Indiana’s Free Fishing Weekend, where fishing licenses are not required, according to a news release. This event has two major components: an all-day Family Fishing Derby that starts at 7 a.m. and a fish-themed picnic with activities in the evening.
Registration for the fishing derby is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nibco Water and Ice Park. Fishing ends at 5 p.m. with an award ceremony and prizes at 7 p.m. at Central Park. Competitors can form teams with family and friends and awards will be based on the average age of participants. Free bait and tackle will be provided and fishing poles are available for free use. Fishing is allowed in any park in downtown Elkhart and at McNaughton Park.
A fish-themed picnic with fun for the whole family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Central Park. Attractions include live music, a beer garden, and fish dinners that will be available for purchase by Jonah Fish Fry. There will also be a kids’ zone that includes lure painting, minnow races, casting activities, and Jumbo Games. The picnic will be capped off with the fishing derby award ceremony at 7 p.m., the release added.
Board to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of the County of LaGrange will each meet in special session Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
An award contract for road work is the agenda item, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend.
Holcomb: Flags at half-staff for holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Memorial Day.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon Monday, according to a news release. Businesses and residents across the state are also asked to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.