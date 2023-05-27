School trustees to meet Wednesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community Schools Board of School Trustees will host a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
The meeting will take place at Wawasee Administrative Office Conference Room, 801 S. Sycamore St.
Sprint Triathlon set for June 24
WINONA LAKE — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club has announced their upcoming Sprint Triathlon, set to take place at 8 a.m. June 24 at 1590 Park Ave.
The Sprint Triathlon, a licensed U.S.A.T event, has been organized by the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club since 1994, combines swimming, cycling and running. Participants will dive into the 1/4 mile swim, followed by a 13-mile bike ride through the scenic landscapes of Winona Lake, and ultimately conquer the 5-kilometer run.
“With various divisions available, including individual and relay options, the Sprint Triathlon accommodates participants of all skill levels,” the release added. “Whether you are a seasoned triathlete or a newcomer to the sport, there is still time to register and secure your spot in this thrilling competition.”
Registration for the event is open, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible. For more information and to register, visit warsawoptimist.org or contact Jeff Owens at 574-527-1387 or at triathlon@warsawoptimist.org.
Studebaker Museum to host events
SOUTH BEND — A panel of judges has been assembled for the “South Bend: The Next 100 Years” poster design contest, the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum, the two organizations presenting the competition have announced.
Designs can be submitted at www.studebakermuseum.org/south-bend-next-100-years, and the deadline to enter is June 25, at 11:59 EST.
“The organizers of the poster design contest state that the purpose of the competition is to celebrate the future of South Bend, and that the winning poster will be original, visually interesting compositionally, well-crafted, and embody the potential that exists in South Bend to flourish for the next 100 years,” a news release stated. “Judges are community leaders who understand the history of South Bend, and who will evaluate the artists’ views of the future as well as their artistic quality.”
Judging of entries will take place from June 26-July 14. On July 24, 10 finalists will be selected, each to receive $1,000. Their works of art will be displayed at an exhibit on the museums’ campus. On August 21, the panel will review for a final time the 10 entries whose works have been displayed, this time to present cash prizes of $10,000 for first prize, $5,000 for second prize, and $3,500 for third prize.
The museum will also have 250 Back to the Bricks cars coming for a giant cruise-in/car show the afternoon of June 12, with an additional 50 cars from local car clubs. They will begin parking at 3 p.m. and the event will take place 4 to 7 p.m.
Cars will be parked on Michigan Street from Colfax to Western, with food vendors and a concert by “The Strays” at the Gridiron. The event is free to attend and parking will be available in the downtown parking garages.
The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum are located 201 Chapin St., eight blocks west of downtown South Bend. The museums are open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday noon-5 p.m. A campus admission to both museums is $16, with discounts for seniors and youth.
For more information, contact the Studebaker National Museum at 574-235-9714 and The History Museum at 574-235-9664. For more info on Back to the Bricks, visit backtothebricks.org.