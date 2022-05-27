Commission to meet June 6
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will be meeting at 5:45 p.m. June 6.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the TIF Pass Through requirement and a “Declaratory resolution to combine the TIF districts.” This meeting will be at the Town Hall, 1201 N. Townline Road, according to a news release.
To join the Zoom meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Board of works to meet June 1
LIGONIER — The Board of Public Works and Safety of the Civil City of Ligonier will conduct a special meeting June 1.
The meeting will take place at 11:15 a.m. in Ligonier City Hall, 301 S. Cavin St., to consider hiring an applicant for an open position, and other business that may come before the board, according to a news release.
Park Board to meet June 15
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Park Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 15.
The meeting will take place at the Roger Yoder Meeting Room, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release. New business will include discussion of the financial cost of construction options for the Town Park improvement plan, as well as an update from Region-III on the Park Master Plan.
Graduating seniors receive awards
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Community Scholarship Program, which aims to support the educational aspirations of students in LaGrange County.
Through the program, the Community Foundation awarded $99,500 in scholarships to 23 graduating seniors.
Scholarship recipients, listed by schools, are as follows:
Lakeland High School scholarship recipients:
• Brooklynn Olinger — Allread Rife Family Scholarship; Bruce Brown Memorial Scholarship; Lakeland High School Scholarship and Mary McGawn Memorial Teaching Scholarship.
• Cole Schiffli — Chase Scott Memorial Football Scholarship and Joseph Willard Memorial Scholarship.
• Isabella Rasler — Schlemmer Scholarship.
• Jason McBride Jr. — Terry Schmidt Memorial Basketball Scholarship.
• Keylee Fleeman — Brian Evans Memorial Scholarship and Craig & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship.
• Lucile Cook — Mattea Holton Memorial Scholarship and The Bulldog Spirit Scholarship.
• Madi Targgart — Judy Gage-Keenan Memorial Scholarship and Waddell Memorial Scholarship.
• Pilar Canedo — Olivia Bay Lemings Memorial Basketball Scholarship and the Paul & Marian Krebs Memorial Scholarship.
Prairie Heights High School scholarship recipients:
• Alexandra German — Prairie Heights High School Scholarship.
• Breanda Sutton — Prairie Heights High School Band Scholarship
• Colton Penick — Prairie Heights High School Scholarship and the J.O. Mory Company Scholarship.
• Jaden Soller — Prairie Heights High School Scholarship and the Mory Family Scholarship.
• Katelyn Eash — The Craig & Ronda Neff Memorial Scholarship; Virgil & Florence Hardin Memorial Scholarship; The HOPE Nursing Scholarship; the Perkins Family Scholarship and the Ray & Ruth Culp Memorial Scholarship.
• Kirsten Norton — The Beverly Todd Memorial Scholarship.
• Samarah Orr — The Allread-Rife Family Scholarship, Amanda Crotts Memorial Scholarship and the Prairie Heights High School Scholarship.
Westview High School scholarship recipients:
• Allie Springer — Kerry Wilt-Spradlin Memorial Scholarship.
• Bohdy Bontrager — Ellsworth Fanning Memorial Scholarship and the Rheinheimer Family Scholarship.
• Brookelyn Lambright — The Rheinheimer Family Scholarship.
• Isaac Rogers — Lambright Leadership Scholarship, the Mike Farmwald Scholarship and the George O. Witwer News-Sun Journalism Scholarship.
• Jackson Minix — Lambright Leadership Scholarship, the Melvin & Marjorie Bricker Memorial Scholarship.
• Kaylyn Gates — Lambright Leadership Scholarship, the Lyle Smith Scholarship.
• Lillian Eash — Lambright Leadership Scholarship, Holly Petersen Memorial Science Scholarship, the James Kalb Memorial Scholarship, the Keith & Arline Davis Scholarship, the LIFE Scholarship, the Melvin & Marjorie Bricker Memorial Scholarship and the Ned Stump Memorial Scholarship.
• Penelope Eash — The Morgan Hunter Memorial Scholarship.
To learn more visit lccf.net/scholarships.