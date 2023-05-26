County commissioners to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., and online at https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
KREMC gearing up for annual meeting
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC’s annual meeting will take place June 6 and 8.
This year’s meeting will take place in two parts, beginning with a virtual broadcast that will premiere on the KREMC YouTube channel June 6 at 7 p.m. The broadcast will give members some insight into what the cooperative has accomplished over the past year, as well as a chance to win prizes.
The drive-thru portion of this year’s annual meeting will take place on Thursday, June 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the KREMC facility, 370 S. 250 East, where members can cast their ballots without getting out of their car.
They will also be given a boxed meal, bottle of water, free gift, and $10 credit toward their electric bill.
“This well-attended event is a chance for members of the cooperative to vote for the board of directors,” a news release stated. “By actively participating in this crucial decision-making process, members exercise their democratic rights to elect the individuals who will guide the cooperative over the next year.”
Drivers should be aware that there may be extra traffic on East Old Road 30, S. 250 East, and Lake City Highway (U.S. 30) near the KREMC building on the afternoon of June 8.
For more information, visit kremc.com/blog or follow KREMC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and/or LinkedIn.
Park board to meet June 7
SHIPSHEWANA — A majority of the members of the Shipshewana Park Board will meet June 7 at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, located at 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated. The public is invited to attend.
Veterans town hall set for Wednesday
MISHAWAKA — The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be hosting a veteran town hall at the Jackie Walorski Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place, Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Representatives will be onsite to answer questions about Eligibility & Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, Veterans Benefits Administration, Information on Filing Claims, and more.
To learn more, visit www.va.gov/northern-indiana-health-care.
Park board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department, 229 S. Second St.
Committee meeting set for Tuesday
ELKHART — The Ad-Hoc Committee of the Common Council of the City of Elkhart will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and review whether certain property owners are in substantial compliance with their previously submitted Statement of Benefits Forms for tax abatement from the City of Elkhart. No action will be taken on this date.
The companies for review on this date are: Marson International, Tuscany Motor Company, American Technology Components, Flexible Concepts, CTS Corporation and Dexstar Wheel
This meeting is open to the public and will take place electronically at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2313 928 4091. If the event is asking for a password to register, use AdHoc2023.
Church plans farewell event
SOUTH BEND — A farewell worship service and celebration for pastors Janice Yordy Sutter and Dave Sutter will take place June 11, at Kern Road Mennonite Church, where they have served for 35 years.
The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 18211 Kern Road.
This will be the final Sunday for the husband-and-wife pastoral team, who came to KRMC in August 1988 from Denver, Colorado.