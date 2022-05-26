Time change for board meeting
ELKHART — The scheduled time for the meeting of the Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees has changed.
The meeting will now take place at 5 p.m. June 6, according to a news release, at the Concord Education Center at 59040 Minuteman Way.
MPL summer reading programs are underway
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., has announced that its Summer Reading Program is a hybrid of virtual programming and in-person programs for the first time since COVID began.
In-person Family Story Times are back and will take place every Friday, according to a news release. These will run as weather permits, or inside in the library’s meeting room. The first Family Story time is 10:30 a.m. June 10.
Janna Stollery will be the guest storyteller and the theme is “ Under the Sea.” Families who attend the Story Times will receive a free book at the end of each program. The book chosen is “The Fantastic Undersea Life of Jacques Cousteau” by Dan Yaccarino.
To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
Park Board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parks and Recreation Department, 229 S. Second St.
Video conferencing will be available for this meeting, a news release stated. By following the link below, anyone can view the meeting, and during the public input portion can “raise their hand” to ask a question of the board.
To take part, go to http://coei.webex.com. The meeting number is 2314 288 3476, and the password is Parks22.To join by phone, call +1-415-655-0001 and enter the meeting number
K-12 Summer Travel Program underway
ELKHART — The South Bend Public Transportation Corp. and the Interurban Trolley have announced the free K-12 Summer Travel Program will return for 2022.
The K-12 Summer Travel Program provides unlimited travel for K-12 students during June, July, and August, according to a news release.
To be eligible for free travel on any Transpo or Interurban Trolley fixed routes, K-12 students just need to show their valid student identification card each time they board a bus. For homeschooled students or those who attend a school that does not issue an ID card, contact Transpo’s office at 574-232-9901 or visit the Transpo Information Booth at South Street Station to receive a pass, the release added.
For the latest information and places to travel on Transpo and the Interurban Trolley this summer, follow SBTranspo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and the Interurban Trolley on Facebook.
School trustees to meet Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a special public work session at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The session will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road, according to a news release.
The meeting site is accessible to all people, and anyone needing accommodation or assistance should contact the board’s administrative assistant at 574-262-5506.
Holcomb: Flags at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Per President Joe Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset Saturday, a news release stated. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.