Commission to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — Members of the Shipshewana Redevelopment Commission will host a meeting at 5 tonight.
The meeting will take place at the Shipshewana Town Hall, Roger D. Yoder meeting room, 345 N Morton St.. The public is invited to attend.
Library closed for Memorial Day
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will close Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Staff members will be taking part in Syracuse’s Memorial Day parade, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Monday, a news release stated.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
County commissioners to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners will meet in an executive session Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., a news release stated.
Ruthmere to host events
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will be hosting its second spring concert of 2023, featuring pianist Joel Schoenhals.
This concert will take place today in Ruthmere’s Game Room at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Get tickets for Ruthmere’s spring concert series at www.Ruthmere.org/Spring-Concert-Series or by calling 574-264-0330. Single concert non-member tickets are $50 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere member tickets are $30 per seat. Note: the non-member spring concert ticket price includes a 10-day trial membership. Ruthmere spring concerts are considered private party events.
On Sunday, Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House will observe Memorial Day by giving out miniature American flags to each visitor with their tour as part of the annual Patriotic Program Series. Tours will be on the hour at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling 574-264-0330. See a full calendar of Ruthmere’s Patriotic Programs at Ruthmere.org/Patriotic-Program-Series-Blue-Star-Museum.
Ruthmere is also a participant in the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America. Each summer since 2010, Blue Star Museums have offered free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families (up to six admissions), including the National Guard and Reserve. This year’s program will run from this Saturday through Sept. 3.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Montessori open house set for June 4
MISHAWAKA — The Montessori Academy Edison Lakes will be welcoming prospective families to campus for an open house June 4 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The open house will allow parents to meet teachers, learn about the curriculum, tour the campus, and investigate the best educational options for their child,” a news release stated.
The campus is located at 530 E. Day Road.
“The Montessori Academy Edison Lakes is true to the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori creating an environment that cultivates the child’s intellect, instills responsibility, fosters respect, and inspires care for the community,” the release added.
To learn more, visit www.tmael.org.
