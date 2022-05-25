Transparency talk at library today
ELKHART — A presentation focusing on residents’ rights to government accountability will take place today at the Elkhart Public Library.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., “Fight for Your Right to FOIA” will be at the Downtown Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St. The program will be presented by the Hoosier State Press Association.
DAVA to host Friday dinner
GOSHEN — On Friday the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Goshen Memorial Chapter 15, 708 W. Pike St., will be having a smoked pulled pork dinner.
Proceeds go to help the veterans and their families, according to a news release. For more information, contact the chapter at 574-533-2924.
Goshen College announces lineup
GOSHEN — Goshen College’s Performing Arts Series returns for its 25th year during the 2022-23 season with 10 performances featuring new artists and returning favorites to Goshen.
Season ticket package reservations are now available online and at the college’s Box Office at 574-535-7566, boxoffice@goshen.edu. Season ticket packages save 10% off of the full price tickets. Individual concert tickets, if available, will go on sale Aug. 2.
To learn more, visit gcmusiccenter.org/2021-22-performing-arts-series.
Board of health to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place in person at the county office building at 117 N. Second St., Room 104. It can also be viewed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2L4GaES.
Children’s Day set for the zoo
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave., is partnering with United Federal Credit Union on the first ever free-admission Children’s Day at the Zoo June 8.
From 10 a.m. until the zoo’s last admission at 7:30 p.m., admission to the zoo will be free for children ages 14 and younger, according to a news release.
As part of Children’s Day, United Federal Credit Union will be contributing $5 of matching bonus money to every new youth account that is opened at one of their locations.
The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last admission at 7:30) from June 1 through Aug. 31, and then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Children 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult to Children’s Day. Attractions, stroller rentals, and concessions are not part of admission. Free admission doesn’t extend to group tours or field trips, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.potawatomizoo.org.
Flower Garden project set for Tuesday
NAPPANEE — On Tuesday members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Nappanee Clubhouse will be working to install a flower garden in downtown Nappanee.
The project will take place at Sylvia Benjamin State Farm, 903 W. Market St., from 1 to 2 p.m. according to a news release, as part of the Keystone Club volunteer service project.
To learn more visit www.greatfutures.club.
Farmers market returns Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market is set to open its 2022 season Saturday.
The market, which takes place at Kardzhali Park, located at 303 Nibco Pkwy., next to Nibco Water and Ice Park in downtown Elkhart, operates Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is held rain or shine and continues through the end of September.
The Elkhart Farmers Market allows shoppers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce as well as plants, baked goods, handcrafted items, and more, according to a news release.
To learn more, contact Elkhart Parks and Recreation at 574-295-7275 or by email at city.parks@coei.org or check out ElkhartIndiana.org/parks.