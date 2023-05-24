Foster parents still needed
GOSHEN — The leaders of Bashor Children’s Home urge individuals and families to consider becoming foster parents and providing a stable home environment for boys and girls ages 8 to 19 who have completed treatment at Bashor Children’s Home.
“We believe that every child deserves a loving and supportive home,” stated Gary McRae, program director of Therapeutic Foster Care at Bashor.
As National Foster Care Month draws to a close, Bashor Children’s Home leaders said they are determined to sustain the momentum and emphasize the critical need for foster parents locally.
Those who are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent may visit bashor.org or contact McRae directly at GMcRae@Bashor.org.
Open house set for June 2
GOSHEN — The city of Goshen will be hosting an open house for outgoing mayor Jeremy Stutsman from 2 to 4 p.m. June 2.
The event will take place at City Hall 202 S. Fifth St.
Lt. governor to visit North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Elementary School, 5745 N. 750 East, will host its awards program Thursday, with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in attendance.
The program will begin at 9 a.m., a news release stated.
School board to host work session
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will host a work session from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at the corporation central office, 5050 U.S. 33.
Quilt Fiber Expo set for June
ELKHART — The first ever Elkhart County Quilt Fiber Expo will take place June 8-10.
The expo will take place at the Northern Indiana Event Center at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, off C.R. 17 at 21565 Executive Parkway.
Hours for the expo are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10.
The expo is being planned by a volunteer committee of sewers, quilters, fiber enthusiasts and color and interior designers, a news release stated. The vision of the committee and the ECQFE is to, “Celebrate, Educate and Inspire through Textiles and Fiber.”
This three-day event will provide seven hands-on, half-day and full-day workshops, nine presentations in a theater setting, 11 free demonstrations, a quilt and fiber show and exhibits, and more than 23 vendors for shopping, including a yarn truck from Arkansas.
“The expo has been recognized as a new and significant community event working with the committee is the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau,” the release added.
Full program and details on the entire expo are available at www.elkhartcountyquiltfiberexpo.com. The ECQFE is also on Facebook.
The online registration for the ECQFE closes today. Walk in registration on site will also be taken at the ECQFE. The first 500 registrants will receive the very first ECQFE show pin in the Expo bag. The entry price of $15 includes entry for all three days and accesses viewing the quilt and fiber show and exhibits, all free demonstrations and vendor shopping. The hands on workshops and presentations have additional fees.
An event connected to the ECQFE is the Quilt Trail Shop Hop. Visit the Quilt Trail Shop Hop Facebook Page for details.
No trolley service May 29
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
Regular service will resume May 30. ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for May 30 by 4 p.m. this Friday.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.