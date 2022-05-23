Boggs exhibit begins Saturday
GOSHEN — To commemorate Memorial Day and Independence Day, the Goshen Historical Society museum, 124 S. Main St., has installed an exhibit of paintings by Franklin Boggs beginning Saturday and running through August.
Boggs, a Goshen native, who became famous for his paintings of medics working behind the lines in the South Pacific in 1944, according to a news release. A 1932 graduate of Goshen High School, he studied art in Fort Wayne and at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, before painting post office murals for the WPA and then paintings for the TVA project.
The exhibit can be viewed during regular museum hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The Goshen Historical Society can supply digitized images of Boggs, both young and old, and of the artwork in the exhibit.
School board to meet Tuesday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Board Conference Room of the corporation office at 5050 N US Highway 33, according to a news release.
Grants available for field trips
INDIANAPOLIS — Educators interested in taking K-12 students on field trips to an Indiana state park or state-managed lake in the 2022-2023 school year can receive financial help through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
Grants from the Discover the Outdoors fund are available for public, private, parochial, or home-school educators, according to a INRF news release.
Since the grant program’s inception in 2013, a total of 153 grants have been awarded, providing the opportunity for more than 17,000 students to visit state parks at less cost to the schools and students.
Indiana has 24 state parks, eight state-managed lakes, two state recreation areas, and two off-road state recreation areas eligible for field trip funding that will engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities.
The maximum grant award is $250 per application, the release added
Applications are accepted from May 1-June 30 prior to the school year for which the grant is requested. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30. Applicants will be notified by Sept. 1 regarding potential grant awards. The grant application is at on.IN.gov/state-park-group-programs. Read more about the impact this grant has had at indiananrf.org/the-inrf-difference/education.
A video explaining the program is at youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8. For further information, including how to donate, email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov.
Summer programs underway at library
SYRACUSE — Summer programs are underway at the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St.
Kids can explore “Oceans of Possibilities” during their nautical-themed summer reading program, according to a news release. While the official kick-off is June 1, the first program will be special guest performer Banzi Balloons at 10:30 a.m. June 3.
Teens can also join several library groups this summer. Teen video gaming meets from 4-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, with June’s program slated for June 2 in the downstairs meeting room. Teens 14 and older can join the “Dungeons & Dragons” group, which meets from 2 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday. Come to teen game night from 4-6 p.m. June 15, in the Rosalyn Jones Room to play various board games.
The new teen book club will read “Wilder Girls” by Rory Power for June, with the discussion occurring from 4 to 5 p.m. June 22, in the Rosalyn Jones Room. Finally, the anime club returns for the summer. Come watch anime and make related crafts from 4 to 7 p.m. June 30.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us or contact the library at 574-457-3022.