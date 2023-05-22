Shade Tree Board to meet
GOSHEN — The city of Goshen Shade Tree Board will meet today from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The meeting is in person only and will take place at Rieth Interpretive Center, Millrace Park 410 W. Plymouth Ave., according to the city website.
Swartzentruber to speak Tuesday
WARSAW — Artist Don Swartzentruber will meet with the Lakeland Art Association, 302 E Winona Ave., Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Swartzentruber holds a master’s in fine arts and is also an art instructor at Warsaw Community High School. Participants can bring coffee to the event.
Contact lakelandartassociation@gmail.com, 574-267-5568 or 574-457-6085 with questions.
Library celebrates reading, roots
SYRACUSE — Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will celebrate the launch of summer reading and the official opening of its new Community Roots outdoor space.
The library invites the entire community to attend the kickoff party June 2.
Children and teens can sign up for summer reading from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and those without library cards can also sign up. During the party, play outdoor games — including cornhole and the giant “Connect Four” — and decorate the sidewalk with chalk. Scratchers will be given away at sign-up, with children winning either prizes or raffle tickets. Attendees will also enjoy root beer floats while supplies last.
At 11 a.m., the library will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Community Roots, which the public and project donors can attend. The Community Roots project started after the library purchased a property to its south and demolished the existing house in 2021.
Community Roots will provide an additional programming site for the Syracuse Public Library with its outdoor seating and 22-by-12-foot wood pavilion. When not in use for library programming, community members can use it during the daytime hours as a peaceful retreat. The space also features a storage barn with a colorful mural honoring project donors. In the future, the library plans to include a community garden and other landscaping additions, the release added.
The project’s barn, pavilion and benches were made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, from 1-2 p.m., all ages can attend the Foamzilla foam party in the library’s staff parking lot, and those attending must wear shoes for safety reasons.
For more information, contact the library at 574-457-3022, email Sarah Wright at swright@syracuse.lib.in.us or visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Hoosiers advised on tick bites
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from tick bites during and after spending time outdoors to protect themselves from tick-borne diseases.
While Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in Indiana, Hoosiers are also at risk for other tick-borne diseases, including ehrlichiosis and spotted fever group rickettsiosis (a group of diseases that includes Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever), an Indiana Dept. of Health news release stated.
“While the risk for Lyme disease is highest in northwest Indiana and the risk for ehrlichiosis is highest in southern Indiana, ticks that carry these diseases have been found throughout the state,” the release added. “All Hoosiers should take precautions to prevent tick bites from early spring through late fall, when ticks are most active.”
For more information about ticks and how to prevent the diseases they carry, visit www.in.gov/isdh/20491.htm.
Visit IDOH at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information or follow IDOH Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.