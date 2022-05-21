Board of Public Safety to meet
ELKHART — A special meeting of the Elkhart Board of Public Safety will take place Tuesday, at 9:45 a.m., or immediately after the Executive Session of the Board of Safety, whichever is later.
The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers, 229 S. Second Street, according to a news release.
Elkhart a focus of EPA grant
SOUTH BEND — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that 10 Indiana recipients, including the Michiana Area Council of Governments will receive a total of $9.4 million in funding to assess or clean up brownfield sites or to support revolving loan funds. This includes two Brownfields grants totaling $5.9 million to the Indiana Finance Authority.
The target areas for this grant are the cities of Elkhart and South Bend, according to a news release.
MACOG will receive a $500,000 grant to conduct 18 Phase I and up to 13 Phase II environmental site assessments. Grant funds also will be used to develop four site-specific cleanup plans and four reuse plans and conduct community engagement activities.
Read more about the grant awards at https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2022-brownfields-assessment-rlf-cleanup-arc-grants-and-rlf and to learn more about upcoming events in the MACOG region and submit sites of interest for brownfields funding, visit http://www.macog.com/brownfields.html.
Zoo to hosts tasting event today
SOUTH BEND — Today, from 5-8 p.m., the Potawatomi Zoo is hosting the annual food and beverage sampling event, Eat and Drink at the Zoo.
Vendors from around the region will be at the Zoo to share samples of their products, according to a news release.
This event is for adults 21 and over. The Zoo will close to the public at 1 p.m. for the event.
Tickets are $85 per person and includes all food and drink samples, plus unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel.
There are a limited number of VIP tickets available for $125. VIP tickets include early entry, an exclusive animal encounter, and a specialty cocktail, as well as exclusive food samples.
In addition to the tasting samples, the Zoo will have a DJ and photobooth from VOX events, artist Dennis Anderson, and two live musical guests: The Abbie Thomas Trio and Jake from Starheart. There will also be special Zoo Keeper Chats with giraffes, otters, and red pandas.
Tickets must be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/eatdrink. They will not be available at the gate.
Bethel to offer summer camp options
MISHAWAKA – This summer Bethel University will offer its annual academic and sports summer camps for kids.
Academic camps provide campers from ages 9-14 the chance to explore their interests with college professors, instructors and leaders, according to a news release.
Academic camps in science, theatre and art will take place July 11-15 and July 18-22. Classes are $120 each and include musical theatre, culinary chemistry, studio arts and more. To learn more about specific camps offered and to register, visit the Academic Camps page. Email questions to Academic.Camps@BethelUniversity.edu.
Sports camps run from May through July, offering a variety of overnight and day camps for campers ages 8-18. The camps, directed by Bethel coaches, include basketball, soccer, cheer, lacrosse, track and field, volleyball and more. Cost and schedule vary by camp. Learn more about each camp and register at BUPilots.com/Camps.