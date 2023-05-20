GHS performance set for this weekend
GOSHEN — The Goshen High School Crimsonaire Spectacular 2023, presented by Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/goshen-theater-inc/645 16c6f18634d5bb d918d8a?ots-cmpgn refer=PATRONEMAIL MC2&utm_source= OnTheStage&utm_medium=email &utm_campaign=PATRON EMAILMC2.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. Board will meet at at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Central Office Board Room, 5050 U.S. 33, a news release stated.
Hess graduates from Misericordia
DALLAS, Pa. — Christian Hess, Goshen, Health Science, Bachelor of Science, was eligible to participate in the commencement ceremonies at Misericordia University.
The ceremonies took place May 13.
Zoning board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the council chambers, 111 E. Jefferson St.
To view the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89051557762 or call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. The webinar ID is 890 5155 7762.
Indiana Chamber seeking nominations
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2023 NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year Award.
“This annual honor goes to a deserving Hoosier community for significant contributions to its local business climate and overall image during the past year,” a news release stated.
The award will be presented at the Indiana Chamber’s 34th Annual Awards Dinner — the state’s largest yearly gathering of business leaders and elected officials. The event will be presented in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Nov. 14 in downtown Indianapolis. The winning community will be announced in late summer or early fall.
Communities selected for the honor receive a pre-event press conference, recognition and a video tribute at the Indiana Chamber dinner and are featured in a cover story for BizVoice, Indiana’s leading statewide business magazine.
The previous five Indiana Chamber Community of the Year recipients are Columbus, Greater Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Plymouth and Jasper.
All entries must be received by June 2. Cities can apply at www.indianachamber.com/community.
Spring library programs underway
MILFORD — A number of spring and summer programs are underway at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
Registration begins May 30 for the summer reading program, and the program itself begins June 5 and ends July 22.
Family Story Time will be Fridays at 10:30 a.m., starting June 9, when Maureen Haab kicks things off with stories about community.
Craft week will be July 3-8 this year, and the library will be closed July 4.
Free lunches will be available again this summer. The library will have lunches outside for children preschool to age 18 from noon to 12:30 p.m. everyday. These lunches are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Wawasee Community School Corp.
There will be two brand new Polywood picnic tables outside the south doors of the library where children can sit for lunch. The tables were donated by Polywood. Lunches begin on June 5 and end July 26, but during week of July 3-7 there will be no lunch.
To learn more about these or other library programs, call the library at 574-658-4312 or visit at www.milford.lib.in.us.