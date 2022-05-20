School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West, according to a news release.
There will be no executive session. This is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Heart of Gold nominations sought
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its 13th annual Heart of Gold award.
The Heart of Gold award honors LaGrange County residents who embrace a volunteer spirit and unselfishly give of themselves to serve others, according to a news release. Nominations are sought for individuals who: recognize needs and fulfill them; share time and energy for the sake of others; render a service which changes lives; work to create positive change; and inspire others to volunteer.
All nominees will be recognized at the LaGrange County Community Foundation Annual Meeting Aug. 30. The 2022 Heart of Gold recipient will be announced at the evening event and will have the opportunity to direct a $1,000 grant to the LaGrange County charity of his or her choice from a list approved and provided by the Community Foundation.
The 2022 Heart of Gold award nomination form is available at the Community Foundation office or online at www.lccf.net/heart-of-gold. Nominations can be submitted online or sent to the Community Foundation at 0045 N 250 W LaGrange, IN 46761. For more information, call 260-463-4363.
Summer Reading Challenge begins today
ELKHART — The 2022 Summer Reading Challenge begins today at Elkhart Public Library.
Running through July 21, the Summer Reading Challenge, presented by Monteith Tire, Ranger Distribution and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, has children read what they want and earn rewards along the way. They will also earn entries for prizes.
One grand-prize winner will receive an all-inclusive RV camping experience at Potato Creek State Park for their whole family. The winner of the camping experience, as well as the winners of the other prizes, will be announced July 21.
Participants can get started at MyEPL.org/summer and track their reading on available game boards or on the Beanstack app. The first game board is available in EPL’s Explore magazine, available at all library locations and many local businesses.
Using the app unlocks special rewards for streaks of consecutive days reading and other challenges.
The summer art contest runs concurrently with the Summer Reading Challenge, beginning Friday too, with the entry period ending July 14. Winners will also be announced July 21.
For more information on the Summer Reading Challenge or the art contest and to sign up, visit MyEPL.org/summer or stop by any EPL location.
Monteith Tire, Ranger Distribution and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County work in partnership with EPL to bring the summer reading challenge to Elkhart.
Finance Committee to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Finance Committee of-the-Whole of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the City’s website and clicking on the provided link: https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2311 604 4240.
If the event is asking for a password to register, use Finance22. To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, according to a news release. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.