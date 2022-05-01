Brush/leaf collection ends Friday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Street Department’s spring brush and leaf collection ends Friday after multiple rounds.
During this first collection the Street Department will pick up both leaves and brush. Because of the large amount of brush and leaves usually placed out for this first pick up, it tends to take longer for the crews to make their rounds. Some information to remember:
• Residents are to have their leaves and brush placed at the curb, but not in the street so as to not cause a road hazard or hinder water drainage.
• Do not place brush or trash on or in leaf piles.
• Leaf and brush piles placed in alleyways will not be picked up.
• Do not place piles around fire hydrants, mail boxes or telephone poles.
For the rest of the summer season, brush collection will begin on the last Monday of the month from May through September. These are the starting Dates: May 30, June 27, July 25, August 29, and September 26.
For clarification or questions, please call the Goshen Street Department at 534-9711.
Food events set for May
ELKHART, MARSHALL, KOSCIUSCKO COUNTIES — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting a number of mobile food distributions this month in nearby areas.
1) Wednesday, May 4, 10 a.m. – Noon. ET, while supplies last. Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road. This distribution is expected to serve 250 households.
2) Thursday, May 5 – 10 a.m. – Noon ET, while supplies last. Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen. This distribution is expected to serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components.
3) Monday, May 9 – 10 a.m. – Noon ET, while supplies last, Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Road, Culver. This distribution is expected to serve 200 households.
4) Thursday, May 19 – 10 a.m. – Noon ET, while supplies last. Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd., Elkhart. This distribution is expected to serve 300 households.
5) Tuesday, May 24 – 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET, while supplies last. National Guard Armory, 1220 W. Madison Street, Plymouth. This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System Community Health and Well-Being.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, with one box per household, according to a news release.
Distributions are drive thru. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and open the trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if one’s trunk does not open.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Genealogical Society to meet
BRISTOL — “Solving Mysteries in Your Family Tree with DNA” will be the program for the Elkhart County Genealogical Society’s May meeting.
Presenters Keith and Darlene Pyeatt are record preservation specialists with FamilySearch currently working at the Allen County Public Library, according to a news release. Experienced genealogists, they will use a case study illustrating how DNA helped solve the mystery of the presenter’s unknown grandfather.
The Society’s meeting will be May 19, at 1 p.m., in the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St. The public is welcome to attend.
Visit elkhartcogensoc.org for more information.
Nappanee to host photo contest
NAPPANEE — The City of Nappanee Tree Board, in partnership with the city parks and recreation department, will host a special photo contest for the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.
Five special acorns have been located in the woods neat the Borkholder Nature Center at 1550 Thompson Drive, according to a news release. Explore the woods to locate the acorns, take a phot with each acorn, and make a collage of all five photos.
Share the collage on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at #NappaneeParks with #ArborDay, or pick up a coloring page at city hall, 300 W. Lincoln Street, to participate. Photos and coloring pages must be entered by Friday.
