‘Cop on a Rooftop’ set for today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department will be hosting “Cop on a Rooftop” at the Dunkin’ location at 335 C.R. 6 East, from 5 a.m. to noon to raise money for Special Olympics.
During these events, Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be stationed on rooftops to collect money that will go to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
To learn more, visit SOIndiana.org.
Groundbreaking set for Wednesday
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County will be breaking ground for seven homes in Hope Court, a newly constructed, eight-lot subdivision in Elkhart at 3 p.m. Wednesday
Sen. Linda Rogers and Rep. Doug Miller have been invited to attend. The subdivision entrance is located between 521 and 529 Stiver Ave., Elkhart.
To learn more, visit www.habitatec.com.
State aerial Btk treatments complete
INDIANAPOLIS — Aerial Btk treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of Lymantria dispar, now called spongy moth, have been completed for 2023.
Btk is the abbreviation for Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, which is the treatment an airplane distributes in a spray into the treetops of infested areas where spongy moth caterpillars feed on tree leaves, a DNR news release stated. Btk kills spongy moth caterpillars by disrupting their digestive systems after they ingest it. Btk has been used for decades by gardeners and does not adversely affect people or animals.
Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States, the release added.
To determine if a property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, see on.IN.gov/spongymoth.
Monday board meeting rescheduled
GOSHEN — Due to the lack of a quorum, the regularly scheduled meeting of the city of Goshen Board of Public Works & Safety for Monday has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
On Monday the meeting agenda will be posted in front of the council chamber and in City Hall, made available online and the agenda and a link to the board’s packet will be emailed to those included in the board’s email distribution list.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/board-of-works.
Summer theater programs available
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater Education Department will be offering the “Theatrical Intimacy Education: Best Practices” workshop July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break midway.
This workshop includes tools for developing a consent-based process in a performance and rehearsal setting, setting and respecting boundaries, desexualizing the theatrical/filming process, choreographing intimacy, and proper documentation practices. This workshop is being instructed by Lusie Cuskey, Theatrical Intimacy Education Associate Faculty.
Participants must be 18 or older. Registration is $100, with financial aid is available to participants.
The Goshen Theater is located at 216 S. Main St.
It is highly recommended that anyone wishing to participate in this workshop July 22 also participate in the Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course June 3, but it is not required.
There are a limited number of spots available for this workshop. Should spots fill, a wait-list will be created on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration closes July 12 at 5 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Katie Barnes at GTDC@GoshenTheater.org or 574-312-3701.
Visit goshentheater.com/education/gtdc/ for more information about these and other Goshen Theater programs.