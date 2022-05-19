Museum celebrates end of school year
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol, will be presenting “Friday Night at the Museum: School’s Out” Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
This open house event is free and there will be refreshments available at no charge, according to a news release.
“This month’s theme in the museum’s Friday Night at the Museum series is “School’s Out!” the release stated. “With many students in Elkhart County graduating, the museum wanted to show our community the ways other generations have marked this moment in their lives.”
To learn more visit elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum.
Goshen College to host summer camps
GOSHEN — Goshen College will offer a number of summer camp opportunities on campus for youth of all ages interested in athletics, science, music, technology and arts.
For many of the camps, Goshen College will provide transportation between Elkhart and Goshen, as well as meals, and cost waivers for eligible households, according to a news release.
Learn more and sign up at goshen.edu/summercamps.
Fine Arts Festival set for May 28
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee is hosting the eighth annual Wawasee Oakwood Fine Arts Festival May 28.
This year’s festival is growing with the addition of five new artists for a total of 33 this year, according to a news release. All art has been “juried” to ensure it’s suitable for this show, and the festival is free to attend, along with free parking.
The festival is outdoors in a park setting at Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse, with activities for children. Food is available as well as coffee, popcorn and other snacks from onsite vendors as well as nearby at Oakwood’s Pier & Back Porch restaurant, the release added.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Oakwood Foundation Chautauqua-Wawasee. To learn more visit www.chautauquawawasee.org or visit them on Facebook.
No trolley service May 30
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
Regular service will resume May 31, according to a news release.
ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for May 31 by May 27 at 4 p.m.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
VA Northern Indiana to host clinic
FORT WAYNE — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a free veteran legal clinic fourth Tuesday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fort Wayne campus, 2500 E. State St.
Free civil legal advice and direct representation to eligible low-income Hoosier military members, veterans and their dependents provided by the Indiana Legal Services Inc. Military Assistance Project, according to a news release.
Walk-in to address civil legal matters in the areas of:
• Driver’s license restoration
• Veteran eviction avoidance
• Criminal record expungement
• Military discharge upgrades
• Child support, custody, visitation modification
• VA overpayments
• Divorces-limited circumstances
The services area at no cost and appointments are not necessary, but sign in by 3 p.m. is requested.
To learn more visit www.va.gov or www.indianalegalservices.org and click on “apply for help.”
Council to host executive session
SHIPSHEWANA — The Town Council of of Shipshewana will meet in executive session at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The session will take place at Town Hall Wolfe Building, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.