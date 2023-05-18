Library board to meet today
MIDDLEBURY — The Board of the Middlebury Public Library will meet in an executive session at 6:30 tonight, at the library at 101 Winslow St.
The purpose of the executive session is for discussion of strategy with respect to potential litigation matters and for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute pursuant to Indiana Code Sections 5-14-1.5-6.1(b) (2) and (7), a news release stated.
No final action will be taken at the executive session as any final action must be taken at a meeting open to the public.
BEET Conference set for Friday
GOSHEN — “The Blind in Education, Employment and Technology Conference 2023: Blind People In Service To The World” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The conference will meet in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, 1900 S. Main St., Goshen.
After an enforced COVID-19 layoff, the 2023 Comeback Edition of the BEET Conference contains hard-to-find and up-to-date detail useful to those who live with blindness or visual impairment and who are transitioning to higher education or into a job, a news release stated.
Along with prepared remarks, navigating the college/university environment will be emphasized.
Space is limited, so register with Kane Brolin at 574-386-8868 or kbrolin65@gmail.com.
Pension board to meet Friday
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart Local Firefighter Pension Board will host a special meeting Friday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will meet in the Fire Chief’s Board Room located at Central Fire Station, 500 East St. The meeting may be recessed and readjourned as circumstances warrant at the discretion of the board.
Review of documentation for submission to Public Employees Retirement Fund in reference to the application of new hires will be an agenda item, a news release stated.
Commission to meet June 5
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. June 5 at the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
This is to meet the requirement of the statutory responsibility of redevelopment commissions to determine and report the amount of any excess assessed value within Tax Increment Finance (“TIF”) districts before June 15 of each year.
To learn more, visit www.lagrangecounty.org/department/board.php?structureid=52.
Zoo to host food and drink event
SOUTH BEND — On Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. for VIP tickets), the Potawatomi Zoo will host their annual food and beverage sampling event, Eat and Drink at the Zoo.
Area vendors will be at the zoo to share samples of food and beverages, a news release stated. This event is for adults 21 and older.
The zoo will close to the public at 1 p.m. for this event. General admission tickets are $90 per person. Tickets include unlimited food and drink samples, a variety of zoo keeper chats, and unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Zoo Express and Endangered Species Carousel.
VIP tickets are also available for $130 per person. They include an hour of early access, exclusive giraffe feeding, a VIP specialty cocktail and some unique food samples.
In addition to the tasting samples, the zoo will be welcoming two live musical guests, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra wind quintet and Jake from Starheart. As well, there will be a free photobooth and champagne wall.
Some of the vendors include Mission BBQ, Texas Roadhouse, Fresh Thyme Market, Franky’s Tacos, The Cellar Winery, Ironhand Vineyard, Allie’s Café and Catering, Two Fillies on the Move, Sweet G’s Ice Cream and more.
Tickets must be purchased online at www.potawatomizoo.org/eatdrink.