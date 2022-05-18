Head Start board to meet today
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet today at 9 a.m. in regular session.
The meeting will take place at Lafayette School, Door 1, Head Start Board Room, Portable 1, 245 North Lombardy Drive, Door 1, South Bend, according to a news release.
The meeting remains open to public and media in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Aerial Btk treatments set for Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — Aerial treatments conducted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology to slow the spread of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties are scheduled to take place Thursday, weather permitting.
Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed until later in the morning or to the next day due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment should take about an hour, during which a yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatment, starting at sunrise and continuing throughout the day, as the weather and flight schedules permit. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon.
The airplane distributes a spray containing the bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki, referred to as Btk, into the treetops of infested areas where the moths’ caterpillars feed on tree leaves. Btk kills the moths’ caterpillars by disrupting their digestive systems after they ingest it.
People who live or work near the treatment areas might want to stay inside when the planes are flying and for about 30 minutes after treatments are complete. This gives the material time to settle out of the air and stick to treetops. For more information on Btk, call toll-free at 1-866-NO-EXOTIC (663-9684) or call your county extension office.
Updates will be posted on Twitter @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status.
Police remind motorists to ‘Click It or Ticket’
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership, along with other agencies across Indiana, will be increasing patrols as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
For the next three weeks, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secure, according to a news release.
“Their goal is to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities from lack of seat belt use, a continuing concern,” the release stated. “Data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) shows that unbuckled motorists make up almost 40% of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state.”
The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with grants administered by ICJI.
In 2020, 226 unbuckled vehicle occupants lost their lives on Indiana roads. Young drivers, especially males, were the least likely to be buckled during a crash, the release added.
Buckling up can reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%. Without a seat belt fastened, people can be ejected from a vehicle and killed, and that risk increases if the driver is speeding or impaired. Parents and caregivers who do not buckle up are more likely to have kids who are improperly restrained.
Indiana law requires the driver and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat.
Resources can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat. To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician at one of Indiana’s 100 fitting stations, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids.