Shipshewana receives arts grants
SHIPSHEWANA — Several businesses and organizations in LaGrange County were awarded four grants totaling $55,000 that will go toward new art and placemaking installations.
The Indiana Destination Development Corp. stated in a press release they presented the Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association, the Shipshewana Trading Place, and the LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau with the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant in early April after a rigorous application process.
“Working together, the LaGrange County entities submitted plans for two murals and one 3-D place marker where visitors can create Instagrammable experiences,” a news release stated. “The art pieces will be located in high visibility areas within the town of Shipshewana. These murals will be located at the Shipshewana Flea Market, in front of Farmstead Inn, and Shipshewana’s downtown alleyway.”
The art mural installations commence in May and will be completed before summer’s end. The Experience Wall at the Shipshewana Flea Market is being painted by hand by Amy Psinas and began early May with final completion expected by May 22, weather depending.
For more information, contact the LCCVB office at 260-768-4008, or visit www.visitshipshewana.org.
Flower Power set for Friday
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now’s free May event, Flower Power will take place Friday at Memorial Park from 4 to 6 p.m.
The event will be moved to the Middlebury Public Library community room, 101 Winslow St., if the weather is cold and/or wet, a news release stated.
Attendees will have the opportunity to make & decorate a kite, take home balloon art that was created for them by the balloon artist, learn about hot air balloons and take home a planted flower kit. The event is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend.
Contact middleburythenandnow@gmail.com for a list of sponsor opportunities, and for more information visit www.middleburythenandnow.org.
Grand opening set for May 24
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Eden Barber Academy will host a ribbon-cutting May 24 at 111 Easy Shopping Place, Suite B, Elkhart.
The ceremony will be part of the Eden Barber Academy Grand Opening, which includes an open house from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
“Eden Barber Academy offers courses for those who want to learn the fundamental and latest skills in barbering but require the flexibility of tuition payments and class schedule,” a news release stated. “Semesters are focuses on techniques for precision shear cuts, clipper cuts, fades, beard trims, and hot shaves. During the program, students will be introduced to basic concepts and fundamentals. Eden Barber Academy Program is designed for students with little to no experience.”
To learn more, visit edenbarberacademy.com.
City Chat set for Thursday
NAPPANEE — The city of Nappanee will host “City Chats with Mayor Jenkins” from 7 to 8 a.m. Thursday.
The event will take place at Main Street Roasters, 105 N. Main St. Stop by for a free coffee, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.nappanee.org.
Nature Cat Day set for Saturday
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Venues Parks and Arts announces Nature Cat Day, a partnered event with PBS Michiana.
This free event for kids and families will take place Saturday at Pinhook Park, 2801 Riverside Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Nature Cat, the popular PBS children’s series, will turn into a real–life educational experience that encourages children to connect with the natural world, a news release stated. This backyard adventure will include a scavenger hunt, leaf-rubbing art station, appearances by Nature Cat, Spark the firefly and a trail mix station.
To learn more, visit www.sbvpa.org.