Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN – The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the GPL auditorium, 601 S. 5th Street, according to a news release.
School board to host session
GOSHEN — An Executive Session of the Fairfield School Board will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The session will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office., at 67240 C.R. 31, according to a news release.
Library to host events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library will be hosting several activities for the week of May 23.
The library has received several one-square-foot seed packets, featuring Midwest wildflowers, to give away, according to a news release. Up to three packets are given to each family either at the library or during the native plant sale from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the WACF property on Ind. 13.
The Friends of the Syracuse Public Library will hold a half-price book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the library. A selection of vintage books will be on hand with special pricing. Additionally, Friends bags will also be available for $5.
The library will close in observation of Memorial Day May 30. Staff members will participate in the Syracuse Memorial Day parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., the release added.
To learn more stop by the library at 115 E. Main St., or contact them at 574-457-3022 or visit online at www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
IDHS honors Indiana EMS Week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is celebrating Indiana EMS Week May 15-21 as proclaimed by Governor Eric J. Holcomb.
“Indiana’s Emergency Medical Services personnel are a dedicated group of people going into scenarios where people are having the worst day of their lives,” a news release stated.
This year’s theme is Rising to the Challenge. Participants can follow along and read the stories that affected EMS providers the most on the IDHS website or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
National EMS Week was authorized in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS practitioners.
“This week brings together medical personnel and the local communities they serve to celebrate their day-to-day lifesaving services,” the release added.
Cars & Coffee to return May 21
AUBURN – Cars & Coffee, presented by Hagerty, returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hobby, custom, antique, and performance cars of all types are invited to the Education and Exhibit Plaza located across from the museum, according to a news release.
Free coffee will be provided from 9th Street Brew of Auburn. Members of the museum staff will be onsite to answer questions and museum curator, Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the Plaza.
A 1964 Corvette Sting Ray is being offered through a sweepstakes to benefit the museum. It will be on display and tickets will be available for purchase during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held in December 2022.
Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, May through September, the release added.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn. To learn more visit automobilemuseum.org.