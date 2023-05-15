School board to meet Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Fairfield School Board will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairfield Jr-Sr High School, 67530 US-33.
The meeting will be a regular one, not an executive session, a news release stated.
Bristol updates meeting schedule
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will be cancelling the work session that was scheduled for Tuesday, at 303 E. Vistula.
The regular council meeting will still take place Thursday and there will be a public meeting to open bids May 30, with both of these meetings to be called to order at 7 p.m. The May 30 meeting is only for the bid opening and sharing of said bids with the engineer for further recommendation and is expected to be brief.
Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2011667863?pwd=ZkJGK2ZMcTZGNHBCaW9adUgvdUtYZz09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 201 166 7863 and the passcode is 1czEDo.
The council meeting agenda and packet of documents can be found at www.bristolindiana.org.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the downtown library branch, 300 S. Second St.
Additionally, the meeting will be available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87426416502?pwd=a2txRitpVTVQdWtqWEZnSmNDeTl0Zz09#success.
LLI announces last class of 2023 seasonGOSHEN — Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County announces “Stress, Eustress, and Resilience: the Keys to Healthy Living” by Michael Sherer, the last class of the LLI 2023 Spring Series.
The classes will take place May 23, 25, 30 and June 1 from 2-3:30 p.m., at Jennings auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd. Registration is at www.life-learn.org or by calling 574-535-7566, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members, and those with Medicaid and HUD free with $10 annual membership.
“Science is methodically unlocking the secrets of health, disease and aging,” a news release stated. “The bad news is, much of that knowledge will take decades to reach your doctors office if it ever does. Author and researcher Michael Sherer will share thoughts on how you can benefit from cutting edge research today, applying ideas from the field of redox biology to improve your health and resilience, add more years to your life, and more life to your years.”
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes lion pride
SOUTH BEND – The Potawatomi Zoo, 500 S. Greenlawn Ave. has announced the safe arrival of three African lions: Kembe (male), Shaba (female), and Shtuko (female).
The lions will often be visible to the public in their indoor space, a news release stated, but won’t have access to their outdoor habitat until they’ve finished a 30-day quarantine, which is protocol.
“Lions are an iconic species here at the Potawatomi Zoo, and we’re thrilled to introduce the public to this new group,” said Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo in the release. “It’s been three years since we started developing this lion habitat, and we’re so grateful for the community support that’s led to this moment.”
Kembe, Shaba, and Shtuko are all ten years old. They were brought to the United States from South Africa and have lived together as a pride since 2013. Kembe is a little older than Shaba and Shtuko, who are sisters, and all have been checked by veterinary and animal care staff and seem to be healthy, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.potawatomizoo.org.