Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the library meeting room at 101 N. Main St.
Policies for abuse/molestation crisis management, a new NIPSCO budget amount and renewing the InfoExpress courier service are among the agenda items set to be discussed, according to a news release.
School board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corp. Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at Lakeland Junior/Senior high school, 805 E. 075 North, according to a news release.
Bluegrass event set for May 21
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Church of the Brethren, 7281 E. 600 North, will host a bluegrass music event from 2 to 6 p.m. May 21.
The event will take place outdoors, behind the church lawn, and will be moved into the fellowship hall in case of bad weather, according to a news release. Sandwiches, chips and drinks will be for sale, and bring your own lawn chairs.
Common Council to meet Monday
ELKHART — Monday’s meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the City’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2303 798 5602.
If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council22.
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
Town council to host work session
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council in-person work session will take place Tuesday.
The session will take place in council chambers at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St., or via the scheduled Zoom meeting.
Those who take part via Zoom may sign in any time after 6:30 p.m. to adjust your audio/video settings. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
To join the Zoom meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84878046021?pwd=621s_z1_9Lww9x8kAj1N9mfLmys1cW.1.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 848 7804 6021 and the passcode is 630997.
Parks/rec board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — Elkhart Park and Recreation Board meeting will take place at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday electronically via Webex and Facebook Live.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is 157 658 8380, and the password is parks21.
To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions before the meeting to the board secretary at jennifer.kobie@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Town council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193 and the passcode is 890394.
Cars and Coffee returns May 21
AUBURN — Cars & Coffee, presented by Hagerty, returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, May through September.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn. To learn more, visit automobilemuseum.org.