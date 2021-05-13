Economic Development Commission to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Economic Development Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 18, at 9 a.m. via teleconference.
Participants can take part by using telephone number 1-855-357-1590, and passcode 963009#.
Issuance and funding of revenue bonds for the financing of economic development facilities in the City will be discussed, according to a news release.
The meeting will then be continued at 4 p.m., in the City Court Room/Council Chambers at the Goshen Police & Court Building, 111 East Jefferson Street, where the public may attend in person.
Lehman named to Bob Jones President’s List
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Matthew Lehman, a junior keyboard performance major from New Paris, was among approximately 200 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 President’s List.
The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Open Class Fashion Show set for Elkhart County 4-H Fair
GOSHEN — Seamstresses are invited to enter the 2021 Open Class Fashion Show, which is a part of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The deadline for entering is July 1.
Judging is based on the contestant — appearance, posture, poise and grooming; the garment on the contestant — becomingness, fit, style, texture, fabric, effect of undergarments, and accessories; and the constructed article — fabric and trimmings, workmanship, related values, and the quality of work as it contributes to the overall look as it is modeled.
The fashion show judging will be July 15, at 7 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building on the fairgrounds. The public show will be a part of an open house July 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Home & Family Arts Building. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded.
The rules and regulations and entry form are available at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office located on the fairgrounds, just inside Gate 2 at 17746 C.R. 34. You can also download the form at https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/6344
Crafters needed for the Craft & Needlework Demonstrations
GOSHEN — Crafters are needed for this year’s Home & Family Arts Craft & Needlework Demonstrations. Demonstrations are scheduled for July 23 through July 31, according to a news release. The times for the demonstrations are 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Crafters may participate at both times.
The craft & needlework demonstrations are a place for crafters to show Elkhart County 4-H Fair participants how to do various crafts, heritage skills, and needlework. People interested in participating should contact the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554.
