Park board to meet Thursday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
In addition, the LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for summer day camp programs and summer swim lessons at Dallas Lake Park. For more information, contact the park office at 260-854-2225 or visit www.lagrangecountyparks.org. Sign-up by calling the park office. Park office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Spots are limited.
Check-up Day set for May 20
LIGONIER — Parkview Physicians Group and Parkview Center for Healthy Living invite area residents in need of lab testing to attend Check-Up Day May 20.
Check-Up Day makes it convenient to obtain common lab tests at a reduced cost. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the PPG – Family Medicine office, 1464 Lincolnway South.
Participants have a choice between two blood test packages: the Green Package and Diamond Package. Either wellness package requires a 10- to 12-hour fast before the appointment. During fasting, it is OK to drink water to avoid dehydration and take regular medications as prescribed. Questions may be directed to 260-347-8125.
Participants must register for a Check-Up Day event in advance by calling 260-347-8125. Make sure to leave a voicemail if a Parkview Center for Healthy Living team member is unavailable to take a call. Payment may be made in advance, or by cash, check or credit card at the event.
To learn more, parkview.com/checkupdays.
Local cyclists to be remembered
GOSHEN — On Wednesday, cyclists around the world will take part in a Ride of Silent in memory of those cyclists who have been hit by distracted or careless motorists in the past year and to make the public more aware that cyclists and motorists need to share the road.
Cyclists in Goshen will participate in a Ride of Silence that day as well. The ride starts at 7 p.m., and it will begin and end at Lincoln Avenue Cycling, 430 W. Lincoln Ave. The ride is free, and organizers ask cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph (a minimum of 8 mph) and remain silent for the duration of the hour-long ride.
Cyclists should arrive at the starting location at 6:30 p.m. so the ride can leave promptly at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the ride will take place at 10 a.m. May 20, and a cancellation announcement will be posted on the Lincoln Ave. Cycling website by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Monday is deadline for veterans’ benefit
GOSHEN — Remember … A Community Event to Benefit Local Veterans will take place May 20. The deadline to purchase tickets online will be Monday.
A minimal number of tickets will be available at the door, a news release stated. The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Goshen VFW Post No. 985, 1201 W. Pike St.
This is FreedomSystem’s fifth annual event to bring awareness of military veteran programs in the area. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit a building fund for a permanent home for FreedomSystem.Org’s programs.
The evening will include dinner with music provided by Sam Brown. This year’s keynote speaker will be Casey Hendrickson, best known as Michiana’s News Talk Radio Show Host and US Army veteran.
At 8 p.m., there will be general admission for the auctions. On the auction block will be many items people will want and use: a mountain bike, a quilt, signage and more.
Once again, there will be drawings for two firearms, a Smith & Wesson MP Shield E-Z 9mm performance center enhanced weapon and a KelTec 12-gauge. Winners will be sent to an FFL dealer working with FreedomSystem.Org to pick up their firearms.
Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple, or $200 for a table of 8. Tickets may be purchased at freedomsystem.org/remember.