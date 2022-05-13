Historical Society to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Historical Society will have its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce at 232 S. Main St.
Light refreshments will precede the meeting including a cake celebrating the 40th anniversary of the society and the 20th year that the museum has been open to the public, according to a news release.
Agenda items include honoring volunteers, election of new board members, a report on society activities and a PowerPoint on the second-floor restoration and elevator project.
For additional information, contact Ron Hoke at 574-538-3933
Local counties awarded arts grant
INDIANAPOLIS — Two local counties are among a total of 34 which the Indiana Destination Development Corp. has announced more than $242,000 for funding for a total of 49 public art projects.
The Elkhart County Visitors Center and Main Street LaGrange will both be receiving funding from the program, according to a news release.
Applicants had to provide a location, local or regional artist and estimated costs, including supplies and artist fees. Potential public art locations include but are not limited to exterior walls, water towers, alleyways, bridges, barns and more.
“Projects selected were based on location and visibility to Indiana residents and visitors,” Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s Secretary and CEO, said in the release. “The hope is to create photo opportunities while promoting Indiana.”
All designs must receive final approval from IDDC and artist projects should be completed by Oct. 31. To learn more visit www.in.gov/iddc.
Holcomb: Flags at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags throughout Indiana to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.
Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Monday, according to a news release.
Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags.
Tour for cops set for June
INDIANAPOLIS — Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced plans for its 21st annual bicycle tour of Indiana.
The group, whose aim is to raise awareness of and actively support survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their survivors. This year, special recognition is given to the eight Indiana line of duty deaths from 2021.
In 2002, Cops Cycling for Survivors began with a ride to Washington, D.C. to honor fallen officers.
“The cyclists now ride through Indiana meeting with survivors of officers to support them as they continue to deal with the loss of loved ones,” according to a news release. “The group honors the more than 450 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.”
Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, P.O. Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com. Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride. Cyclists include survivors, law enforcement officers, and friends of law enforcement. Cyclist registration deadline is June 10. For more information or to donate, go online to www.copscycling4survivors.com.