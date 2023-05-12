Swartz to speak at Greencroft
GOSHEN — On May 18 at 7 p.m. a “Goshen Personalities from A to Z” will be given by Stu Swartz, at the Jennings Auditorium of the Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
The public is invited to attend.
“No one has a better handle on Goshen sports and other civic personalities than Stu,” a news release stated. “Over his long tenure as reporter and sports editor for The Goshen News, he has accumulated a vast amount of knowledge about our local history. Stu’s presentation will highlight information about 26 individuals from A to Z that Stu has selected.”
City to debut new ride event
GOSHEN — Goshen’s first Women’s Bike Ride is set for 2 p.m. May 21.
The Department of Environmental Resilience, in partnership with AmeriCorps, is organizing the bike ride as a way to promote biking among women and to highlight women local to Goshen who did great things for the community, a news release stated. The ride is open to the public.
Participants are asked to gather next to Goshen Brewing Company. Michiana Area Council of Governments will be onsite starting at 1 p.m. to make bicycle safety checks and minor tune-ups.
The 2.5-mile ride will start and end at Goshen Brewing Company and there will be three stops throughout, where a living history performance will guide riders through the historical significance of each location. High school students Jamie Lake, Mara Miller and Anusha Jha will perform at the historical figures.
Participants can register by going to https://secure.rec1.com/IN/goshen-parks-and-recreation-in/catalog. A $5 donation is encouraged though not required to participate.
The Department of Environmental Resilience will be renting a few bicycles from Lincoln Avenue Cycling for those who do not have access to one but wish to participate, the release added.
Reservations must be placed in advance. To place a reservation for a bike, call 574-975-6255.
Juneteenth event set of next month
GOSHEN — City of Goshen Community Relations Commission is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration for a second year in a row.
This family-friendly event, intended to commemorate the end of slavery on June 17, 1865, at the end of the Civil War, will take place June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and will feature local and regional artisans, performers and food vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
The event also will host informational tables from the Department of Environmental Resilience, the Goshen Public Library and community members holding conversations about reparations.
LaCasa will host a free workshop on homeownership from 9 a.m. to noon. To participate in this workshop, register at https://lacasainc.net/classes.
Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In 2021, it became an observed federal holiday after a majority approval by the U.S. House of Representatives and unanimous approval from the U.S. Senate. The city of Goshen adopted Juneteenth as a local holiday the same year.
”As a holiday, Juneteenth is a time to celebrate as well as a time for reflecting and acting,” the release added. “The observation of Juneteenth includes empowering our neighbors to build their own opportunities, grow their own wealth, and bring everyone to the table.”
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org.
Classic car auction set for June 10
MIDDLEBURY — After a three-year COVID hibernation, the Hooley Classic Car Auction will restart June 10 at the Royal RV and Auto Center, 14441 U.S. 20.
The Royal RV and Auto Team, on the same day, will be hosting a Car Show Cruise-in with proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, a news release stated. Admission to the event is free.
The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Cars should be crossing the auction block at 11 a.m. A complete list of the vehicles in the auction is at www.bartelandcompany.com.