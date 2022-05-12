Postal jobs fair set for Tuesday
GOSHEN — A U.S. Postal Service job fair will take place at the Goshen Post Office, 415 W. Pike St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Positions available include carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, assistant rural carriers and PSE mail processing clerks.
Those who cannot attend the fair can apply online at www.USPS.com/career.
Black Expo event set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Elkhart chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host a Community Conversation titled “Black Like Me” at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event will take place at the Historic Roosevelt Gym, 215 E. Indiana Ave., in honor of its 50th anniversary, according to a news release.
The Elkhart Chapter has compiled a panel of some of the most successful African Americans in the Midwest to talk about how education and proper planning can lead to success.
The event is free to the public and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Master Gardener classes to begin
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Master Gardener classes will take place Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 24 and running through Dec. 14.
All programs begin at 1 p.m. and will end at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Office on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, according to a news release
The classes will cover a wide variety of topics including soils, fertility, diseases, insects, weeds, animals, invasive species, pesticide safety and alternatives, trees, vegetables, flowers, lawns, indoor plants and fruit.
“The Purdue Extension Master Gardener program’s main purpose is to train volunteers to assist Purdue Extension with consumer horticulture education in Indiana communities,” the release added.
Extension master gardener volunteers are required to give a minimum of 40 hours back to the community after completing initial training and passing an exam, Purdue officials stated in the press release. Volunteers completed 117,000 hours in 2021.
Applications are due to by Aug. 15, either in person or by email. Once an application is approved, the Extension Office will send out a link, where participants will register and pay for the program. An individual registration costs $194 and includes a print version of the Purdue EMG manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the manual is $294.
Refunds cannot be processed after August 17.
Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3kWqxOF or by contacting the Purdue Extension Office in Elkhart County at 574-533-0554.
City Council to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
To see the meeting agenda go to https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/11899_5.16.2022-Council-Packet-web.pdf.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658.
The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
Drama camp begins June 20
GOSHEN — The Goshen Theater Drama Club’s Summer Camp 2022 will run from June 20 to July 8.
Participants, ages 8 to 14, in the third annual three-week program will learn about theater, design, storytelling, history and teamwork, according to a news release.
Tuition is $250 for all three weeks, or $100 per week. Registration deadline is June 13, and a $50 deposit is required at the time of registration to reserve a sport.
Full tuition is due June 20, and scholarships are available. Register online at goshentheater.com/gtdc.
