Holcomb to attend trail dedication
ELKHART — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new 1.85-mile section of the River Greenway Trail in Elkhart at 11 a.m. today.
The event will take place at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., a news release stated. Also slated to attend will be Indiana DNR Director Dan Bortner, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, President of the City of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission Sandi Schreiber, and Director of Connect in Elkhart County Brittany Short.
The new 1.85-mile section of the River Greenway Trail connects the cities of Elkhart and Goshen, with additional connections to the Elkhart Environmental Center, Studebaker Park, Mary Beck Elementary School, and Elkhart High School.
In partnership with the City of Elkhart Redevelopment Commission, Elkhart Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Elkhart County Community Foundation, the new section of the River Greenway was funded through a $642,000 grant in Round 2 of Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Trails initiative, the release added.
To learn more, visit elkhartindiana.org/government/eec.
Crafters needed for 4-H County Fair
GOSHEN — Crafters are needed for this year’s Home and Family Arts Craft and Needlework Demonstrations.
Demonstrations are scheduled for July 21 through July 29 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Suite E.
The times for the demos are 1 to 3 p.m. and then 4 to 6 p.m. Crafters are invited to participate both times.
The craft and needlework demonstrations are a place for crafters to show fair participants how to do various crafts, heritage skills, and needlework.
Individuals interested in participating should contact Jenn at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu.
County board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend.
Memorial cycling event set for next week
ELLETTSVILLE — Cops Cycling for Survivors recently announced plans for their 22nd annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiling the memorial photos on their support truck in anticipation of National Police Week, May 14-20.
The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.
More information and a donation page can be found at www.copscycling4survivors.com.
Jim Gill to perform June 5
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library will be hosting Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs at Pringle Park Pavilion, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave., from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 5.
It will be the library’s first Funday Monday program of the summer, and is free and open to the public, a news release stated.
“Jim Gill is a musician and author known for celebrating active play,” the release added. “In concert, Jim strums energizing rhythms on his banjo while everyone sings, claps, dances, and spins along to his silly and inspiring musical games. This concert is part of Jim’s ongoing celebration of the release of his newest collection of recordings. The three CDs are called Jim Gill’s Most Celebrated Songs and are filled with his best and most active music play. Jim promises, in concert, to share a non-stop selection of sing-alongs, dance-alongs, fingerplays, and tongue twisters.”
The concert will feature Jim’s “Silly Dance Contest,” his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play, and many more opportunities for children, parents, and grandparents to sing along.
To learn more, visit www.jimgill.com.