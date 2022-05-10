GC audio program named best
GOSHEN — The Broadcast Education Association has ranked Goshen College as the number one Audio Program in the country in their first ever rankings from the BEA Festival of Media Arts.
Goshen College also ranked 14th in Film & Video and 14th overall, according to a news release.
“To be named the top audio program in the country is a significant accomplishment for GC,” said Jason Samuel, associate professor of communication and general manager for 91.1 The Globe, in the release. “The festival awards, student scholarships and an opportunity to share our knowledge with colleagues from other universities, made it a very rewarding experience.”
According to the BEA, more than 5,000 student entries were submitted from more than 300 member institutions over the past five years.
The Festival of Media Arts was created and is organized by BEA faculty to honor the amazing works of both students and faculty.
To learn more visit www.goshen.edu.
Fair crafters needed for July
GOSHEN — Crafters are needed for this year’s Home & Family Arts Craft & Needlework Demonstrations at the Elkhart County Fair.
Demonstrations are scheduled for July 22 through July 30, according to a news release. The times for the demos are 1 to 3 p.m. and then 4 to 6 p.m. Crafters are encouraged to participate both times.
The Elkhart County Fairgrounds are located at 17746-D C.R. 34.
The craft and needlework demonstrations are a place for crafters to show fair participants how to do various crafts, heritage skills, and needlework. Individuals interested in participating should contact the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu.
Memorial Day Parade May 29
NEW PARIS – The annual New Paris Community Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will take place May 29.
The parade will be hosted by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce and the New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12, according to a news release.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Main and Market Streets and will make its way to the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery, and all are welcome to participate.
The ceremony begins at approx. 2:15 p.m. at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery. This year’s ceremony will feature a keynote address by US Army Veteran and current Elkhart County Councilman Steven Clark.
New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12 will present and raise the colors, and the Goshen Veterans Honor Guard to provide rifle salute, the release added.
School board to meet Thursday
TOPEKA — Westview School Corporation Board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Thursday, prior to its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office at 1545 S 600 W., according to a news release.
The regular meeting is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all persons, and any person requiring further accommodation should contact Taryn Davis at the Corporation Administration Office at 260-768-4404.
Shock wins second place
NORTH MANCHESTER — Elaine “Lainey” Shock, North Manchester, won second place in the “Elevate Your Pitch” national sales competition sponsored by the Florida Press Association.
Shock is majoring in Marketing and Digital Media Arts at Manchester University in North Manchester, according to a news release.
Six Manchester University students placed in the top 10. They are all in Beth Driscoll’s Introduction to Professional Sales course — she is an assistant professor of marketing and management.
