Blue line becomes Route 33 Friday
ELKHART — Starting Friday, the current Interurban Trolley Blue Line will be renamed to Route 33 (Blue Line) and begin serving the new Meijer store located at 2500 Cassopolis St. The new stop includes a new passenger shelter location provided by Meijer. The new Stop ID for this location will be 2824.
The new Route 33 will service all of the current Blue Line stops in addition to the new Meijer location, but scheduled bus stop times will be adjusted slightly with many customers needing to be at their bus stops up to six minutes earlier than today, a news release stated. For example, buses will now leave Walmart at :35 minutes past the hour instead of :41 minutes as they do today.
Route 33 will continue to operate hourly leaving downtown Elkhart between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, service to the new Meijer shelter will be hourly from 5:41 a.m. (6:41 a.m. Saturdays) until 6:41 p.m.
The renaming of the Blue Line to Route 33 and implementing service to the new Meijer store is the first part of the implementation of the Connect Transit Plan, the regional transit plan that was approved by the MACOG board at the April 2023 board meeting.
The full new Route 33 (Blue Line) schedule is available at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Library events set for May
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., is hosting May events.
Teens in grades six-12 are invited May 22 at 5:30 p.m. for an afternoon of crafting. Registered patrons can craft a menagerie (a diverse collection of people or things). All supplies will be provided and registration is at 574-862-2465 or info@wakarusa.lib.in.us.com.
Book Bites will take place May 23 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. Kids and their grownups will explore stories and activities to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading and learning and to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required.
Youth in grades 9 and older are welcome to craft night May 23 at 6 p.m. to make a Canning Ring Rag Sunflower. This free class will have all supplies provided, including instructions from a local crafter Spots are limited, so register at 574-862-2465 or info@wakarusa.lib.in.us.com.
“The Stars in the Sky” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a little girl goes on a magical trip in search of the stars in the sky.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Genealogical Society to meet May 18
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society meeting will take place at 7 p.m. May 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 Beardsley Ave.
At the meeting, Mark and Karaline VanDiepenbos will present techniques they use to clean, repair and restore headstones, which is important not only for aesthetic purposes but also for historical and genealogical reasons, a news release stated. They will emphasize using caution when performing preservation work to avoid causing any further damage to the grave markers. Photos and videos will illustrate the work they have completed in local cemeteries.
It is free and open to the public.
Ruthmere to host Mother’s Day tours
ELKHART — In celebration of Mother’s Day, The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave. will be offering free tours for moms this Sunday. Guided tours of both Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley House will take place at their regular Sunday times at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Advanced tour reservations are encouraged, otherwise open tour slots will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Guests must arrive at least 10 minutes before tour time to keep their tour reservation in force. Call 574-264-0330 to make a reservation.
Ruthmere’s gift shop has an assortment of aprons, teapots and teacups, jewelry, and other unique gifts. Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Senior club to meet May 18
MILLERSBURG — The last meeting for Millersburg senior recreation club will be May 18 at 1 p.m. at Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St.
Thursday meetings will resume Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.