Library book sale set for May 18
GOSHEN — The Friends of the Goshen Public Library May Book Sale will take place May 18 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the GPL auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
The sale will feature children/youth books, fiction, nonfiction, paperbacks, vintage books, DVDs and others.
Only cash or check is accepted. All proceeds from the sale will go to support special library projects.
New members are always welcome. Membership forms are available at the library or can be found online. Regular Friends business meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. in Meeting Room A/B. Enter through the back door.
To learn more about other library programs, visit goshenpl.lib.in.us.
Yakym’s office to host events
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the Office of Congressman Rudy Yakym will be hosting “Helping Hoosier Veterans” tour throughout Indiana’s Second Congressional District.
Stops along the tour will highlight different organizations dedicated to helping Hoosier veterans and include meetings and roundtables with County Veterans Service Officers, different veterans groups and veteran-owned businesses, a news release stated.
On Wednesday, Meet and Greet with Kosciusko County Veterans will take place between 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, at Warsaw American Legion, 301 N. Buffalo St.
On Thursday, Breakfast with Elkhart County Veterans will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET, Mayberry Café, 736 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
Ruthmere to host Gallery Talk WednesdayELKHART — Mark Doddington, Ruthmere’s Membership Coordinator, will present a Gallery Talk called the “Let Them Eat Cake: A History of the World’s Favorite Dessert” on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
This talk will take place in Ruthmere’s Game Room. Gallery Talks feature a twenty-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history.
Gallery Talks are free and open to the public. May’s Gallery Talk is sponsored by Karen Nicholson. For those unable to attend, all Gallery Talks are recorded and uploaded to YouTube.com/RuthmereMuseum within a few weeks after the event.
For more information and to register for the event, which is requested, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Town council to meet Wednesday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall, 121 S. Main St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to receive information about and interview prospective employees.
Heidi’s House to host event May 13
GOSHEN – Downtown Ministries invites the community to an open house for “Heidi’s House” May 13, from 1-4 p.m., 1402 S. Main St., Goshen.
Heidi’s House is the second home that DTM has acquired to aid its transitional housing ministry.
“DTM’s first transitional home, Ben’s House, was obtained in 2021,” a news release stated. “Now both homes are places where lives can be changed through community support.”
DTM is a local nonprofit organization created by Harvest Community Church in Goshen whose mission is to empower individuals and families who have experienced difficult circumstances, abuse, and poverty.
Donations can be dropped off at the Open House or, if you cannot attend the celebration, donations can be dropped off at Harvest Community Church, 17285 C.R. 34, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To see what items are needed, visit www.downtownmin.org/donations-needed.