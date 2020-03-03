March 18 is Take Down Tobacco day
ELKHART — The Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County will host the annual Skate Out Tobacco event from 4:30 to 8 p.m. March 18 at Holiday Skate Center, 28736 C.R. 20.
The event will be held on Take Down Tobacco Day, which is a fresh take on Kick Butts Day, and is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ signature platform for empowering people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry, a news release states.
More than one in five Indiana high school students use a tobacco product, which is attributed to the growing use of e-cigarettes, according to a news release from Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County.
For more information, contact Tara or Velishea at 574-522-0128 or Elkmhc@gmail.com.
Maple syrup celebration is March 21-22
LAGRANGE — A celebration of maple syrup season will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 and 22 at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
South Milford Lions will host an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meal tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can tour the sugar shack and take a horse-drawn wagon ride through the sugar bush. There will also be puppet shows, appearances by Smokey Bear, backyard sugar making demonstrations and games.
Maple syrup will be available to purchase. There will also be maple kettle corn, maple cotton candy and maple syrup candies. The Friends of LaGrange County Parks will have hot tea made with sap water. Attendees are urged to dress warmly.
For more information, call 260-854-2225 or visit lagrangecountyparks.org.
Prediabetes class will be held Tuesday
GOSHEN — A proactive diabetes class will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Home Care conference room at the Retreat, 1147 Professional Drive, for residents who have prediabetes or who have relatives with prediabetes.
The focus of the program is to discuss steps to take to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes through good nutrition, exercise, weight loss and stress management.
All are welcome to the free event. Register by calling 574-364-2746 or visiting GoshenHealth.com/Find-Events.
Wakarusa resident graduates from Azusa Pacific
AZUSA, Calif. — Wakarusa resident Regan Beck graduated from Azusa Pacific University with a bachelor of arts degree Dec. 14, according to school officials.
Beck joined approximately 1,492 graduates at the winter commencement ceremonies.
Library announces upcoming events
WAKARUSA — Preschool Story Hour, which introduces stories, music, art and activities in an interactive way to help build early literacy skills and kindergarten readiness, will feature "Jessica's Box" by Peter Carnavas at 10:15 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St. The sessions are for children between ages 3 and 5 who are registered for the program.
Other upcoming events include:
• Bingo will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday to youth in sixth through eighth grades. In addition to bingo, a snack will be offered and prizes will be offered. Registration is required for the program by calling 574-862-2465.
• Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to take part in an hour of LEGO building at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Registration is required for the event. Attendees are asked to leave LEGOs at home.
• One State/One Story will be offered at 6:30 p.m. March 10 with guest speaker Shannan Martin, a writer who found her voice in the country and her story in the city. She and her jail-chaplain husband, Cory, have four children who came to them across oceans and rivers. Martin will share her experiences of adoption and the differences of living among urban and rural settings. Registration is not required for the event.
• Beginning story hour, which introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, rhymes and activities for children between 18 to 36 months of age, will be offered at 10:15 a.m. March 11. Registered children will hear "Brown Bear, Brown Bear What do you See?" by Eric Carle.
• “The Big Book of Amazing Cakes: The Great British Baking Show” has been donated to the library in memory of Peggy Bowers by the Friends of the Wakarusa Public Library.
• “The Fox and the Rooster” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a smart fox gets out-smarted by a smarter rooster.
